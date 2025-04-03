Investors double down as European startups secure €5.7B across fewer deals

According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies secured €5.7 billion in funding across approximately 297 deals in March 2025.

While the number of deals decreased by approximately 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, the total amount raised remained stable. In contrast, compared to 2023, the number of deals remained consistent, but the total amount raised saw a significant 30 per cent increase. This suggests a trend toward larger investments per deal, indicating potential changes in investor strategies or market dynamics.