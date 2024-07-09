The European tech ecosystem: H1 2024 Report

Throughout the year we track various data points across the European tech ecosystem, and the mid-year mark is a great time to review numbers and highlight significant milestones and what the implications might be, as well as identify trends.

Half year data (three year view, €B)

The total amount raised in H1 2024 is nearly doubled compared to the same period a year before (H1 2023, €28.6 billion), but still almost 20% lower than in the same period in 2022 (H1 2022, €60.2 billion).