4D Medicine raises £3.4m for biomaterial platform

UK-based Biotech 4D Medicine, who develop biomaterial for a range of 3D printed implants and surgical devices, has raised a £3.4m Series A round

The funding round was led by Oshen Holdings and backed by DSW Ventures, SFC Capital, Boundary Capital and private investors including several leading scientists and surgeons. It will enable the company to complete pre-clinical testing of its first product range and seek FDA clearance for entry into the US market.

A spin-out from the Universities of Birmingham and Warwick, 4D has developed a resorbable biomaterial, 4Degra, that is being used to develop implants such as orthopaedic devices or soft tissue scaffolds to help patients recovering from surgery or injuries. Preliminary testing has shown that as healing progresses, the biomaterial gradually erodes and is resorbed by normal metabolic processes as natural tissue grows back in its place.

4Degra promises some key advantages over existing resorbable biomaterials used for implants. With some materials, the entire product breaks down rapidly, creating acidic by-products that can cause pain, inflammation and cysts. By contrast 4Degra degrades gradually, starting from the surface, and does not release harmful acidic by-products.

4Degra can be 3D printed to create complex geometries. As it can be produced in both soft and hard formulations, it also has the potential to be used both for flexible products such as films and membranes, or where a more rigid product is required such as plates, pins and bone scaffolds.

4D Medicine was founded in 2020 and is now based in Nottingham. The latest funding brings the total raised to date to £5m. The company is now preparing to raise a Series B investment early next year.

Philip Smith, the company’s CEO, commented: “I would like to thank all our investors for their trust and support. Our success in continuing to raise investment despite the difficult market conditions over the last few years is testament to their belief in the company’s commercial potential and our world-class team. The funds will be used to complete the pre-clinical testing of our first medical device product range and our preparations for entry into the orthopaedic market.”

Didier Cowling, Partner at Oshen Holdings added: “We were delighted to lead this deal and we look forward to working with the 4D team. The company is now poised to make a substantial impact in the bioresorbable medical device space. We believe that 4Degra is a real game-changer that is enabling 4D to develop novel bioresorbable medical devices with unique properties.”

Doug Quinn, Partner at DSW Ventures, commented: “4D’s novel biomaterial platform opens up new possibilities for implants and devices. The company has already attracted attention from large industry players including a potential acquirer. This funding will enable it to apply for regulatory clearance in the US and target opportunities in the £5bn market for resorbable medical devices.”

Jason Druker, Portfolio Manager at SFC Capital said: “We are delighted to refresh our commitment to Phil and the 4D team. Since we first invested four years ago, they have made great progress and we’re excited to see the impact of their first medical device products.”