€70M for circular fashion, €100M fund for CEE startups, and bringing Berners-Lee's web vision to life

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €685 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇳🇱 RE&UP Recycling Technologies secures €70M from Proparco to push fashion & textile industry to circularity
🇨🇭 H55 closes €67.7M Series C funding
🇪🇸Traveltech Exotica secures €60M Series D
🇱🇺 Gcore secures $60M for advanced Edge AI and cloud solutions
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Salesforce is taking over the Berlin AI startup Spoke.ai
🖥️ MiddleGround Capital launches voluntary public takeover of computer vision company
🇦🇹 Assa Abloy to acquire Skidata
🇵🇱 UniCredit acquires Vodeno
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Lead Ventures launches €100M fund for CEE startups
🚀 Tech VC Molten Ventures reveals new £180m debt facility
💻 Biovance Capital Partners announces the launch of a biotechnology fund with a first closing of €51M
🐄 FoolFarm Increases Capital by €2.55M
🗞️ In other (important) news
🕸️ Inrupt's Data Wallet realises Sir Berners-Lee's data ownership dream
💸 Cash App to exit UK as "deprioritises global expansion"
💰 Revolut finally gets UK banking licence
⭐ “Maybe some things got a little wobbly,” says Techstars CEO addressing criticism about its corporate culture
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇷 Greece: From ancient roots to modern heights
🏳️🌈 Beyond the Swipe: How Cosmic Latte has created safe and dynamic dating apps for the LGBTQ+ community
🚒 How first responders get instant aerial intel with Fotokite's tethered drones
🎒 The Berlin-based startup school whose teaching methods date back to Socrates
📦 Repurpose, regenerate, reimagine: startups leading the future of material innovation
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇪 Skippio secures €540,000 for queue management
🇨🇭 Amporin Pharmaceuticals secures €157,000 for degenerative disease treatment
🇦🇹 Syntropic Medical secures €1.1M for drug-resistant depression treatment
🇪🇪 Estonian Enty raises €700,000 Seed for financial SaaS
🇮🇪 Irish analytics firm INQDATA secures £750,000
🇬🇧 Pension fintech Jarvis secures £1.8M to tell you when to retire
