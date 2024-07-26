€70M for circular fashion, €100M fund for CEE startups, and bringing Berners-Lee's web vision to life

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €685 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 RE&UP Recycling Technologies secures €70M from Proparco to push fashion & textile industry to circularity

🇨🇭 H55 closes €67.7M Series C funding

🇪🇸Traveltech Exotica secures €60M Series D

🇱🇺 Gcore secures $60M for advanced Edge AI and cloud solutions

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Salesforce is taking over the Berlin AI startup Spoke.ai

🖥️ MiddleGround Capital launches voluntary public takeover of computer vision company

🇦🇹 Assa Abloy to acquire Skidata

🇵🇱 UniCredit acquires Vodeno

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Lead Ventures launches €100M fund for CEE startups

🚀 Tech VC Molten Ventures reveals new £180m debt facility

💻 Biovance Capital Partners announces the launch of a biotechnology fund with a first closing of €51M

🐄 FoolFarm Increases Capital by €2.55M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🕸️ Inrupt's Data Wallet realises Sir Berners-Lee's data ownership dream

💸 Cash App to exit UK as "deprioritises global expansion"

💰 Revolut finally gets UK banking licence

⭐ “Maybe some things got a little wobbly,” says Techstars CEO addressing criticism about its corporate culture

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇷 Greece: From ancient roots to modern heights

🏳️‍🌈 Beyond the Swipe: How Cosmic Latte has created safe and dynamic dating apps for the LGBTQ+ community

🚒 How first responders get instant aerial intel with Fotokite's tethered drones

🎒 The Berlin-based startup school whose teaching methods date back to Socrates

📦 Repurpose, regenerate, reimagine: startups leading the future of material innovation

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇪 Skippio secures €540,000 for queue management

🇨🇭 Amporin Pharmaceuticals secures €157,000 for degenerative disease treatment

🇦🇹 Syntropic Medical secures €1.1M for drug-resistant depression treatment

🇪🇪 Estonian Enty raises €700,000 Seed for financial SaaS

🇮🇪 Irish analytics firm INQDATA secures £750,000

🇬🇧 Pension fintech Jarvis secures £1.8M to tell you when to retire