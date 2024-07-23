Gcore secures $60M for advanced Edge AI and cloud solutions

Luxembourg Edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider Gcore, today announced it has secured $60 million in Series A funding.

Built for the edge, Gcore's cloud infrastructure powers both the training of LLM and the inference of AI applications at the edge.

This is enabled by Gcore's global network of over 180 edge nodes across six continents, including 25+ cloud locations, with a total network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore, asserts that we are on the cusp of an AI revolution that will transform companies' operations.

"Gcore is perfectly positioned to connect the world to AI, anywhere and anytime, by delivering innovative AI, cloud, and edge solutions. The growing demand for AI infrastructure from enterprises and SMBs alike highlights the importance of this significant investment."

Wargaming led the funding, with participation from Constructor Capital and Han River Partners.

According to Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Wargaming:

"Gcore has been our partner for over ten years, helping us deliver games to hundreds of millions of players worldwide. We are excited to support the company on this journey and look forward to helping them become uniquely positioned to lead high-speed AI model training and inference anywhere in the world."

"Constructor Capital is excited to invest in Gcore, a leading player in the AI IaaS space. We believe in Gcore's unique value proposition as a comprehensive provider offering a wide range of edge solutions, high automation, attractive TCO, extremely low latency, and an experienced management team," added Matthias Winter, Managing Partner of Constructor Capital.

Gcore is committed to delivering advanced-edge AI solutions that enhance cloud resource efficiency and ensure data sovereignty.

The funds will be strategically invested in Gcore's technology and platform, including AI servers powered by NVIDIA GPUs, to drive AI-led innovations.