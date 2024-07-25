Greece: From ancient roots to modern heights

Over the past decade, Greece has seen a significant increase in startup activity in diverse sectors, including fintech, tourism tech, agritech, healthtech, and creative industries, all supported by incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces. This diversity reflects the country's ability to leverage its strengths across various domains.
The country's supportive regulatory environment, coupled with a growing pool of skilled tech talent and robust infrastructure, has fostered the growth of numerous successful tech companies.
International recognition and funding opportunities are also on the rise, attracting both local entrepreneurs and global investors to Greece's promising tech landscape.
Despite economic challenges, the country’s entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative ecosystem continue to drive digital transformation, making it an increasingly attractive hub for tech talent and investors seeking innovation and quality of life.
Here are ten companies that drive innovation and create competition that encourages growth, evolvement and adaptability in an ever-changing market.
1
TileDB
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: $34M
TileDB, is a cutting-edge database that integrates all data modalities, code, and computing capabilities into a single product.
As a database system, TileDB optimizes its internal structure for advanced applications across various fields, including life sciences, geospatial research, generative AI, and other data science domains.
TileDB offers an ecosystem of open-source tools, while its commercial product, TileDB Cloud, provides a secure platform for distributed computations, interactive analysis, collaboration, and integration with various TileDB vertical solutions.
2
Natech
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €10M
Natech is a prominent technology company specializing in providing innovative financial software solutions.
With a focus on the banking and financial sectors, Natech offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to enhance digital banking, core banking, and payment processing.
The company's solutions are known for their robustness, scalability, and ability to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, enabling financial institutions to improve efficiency, security, and customer experience.
Natech’s mission is to craft accessible banking technology so that financial institutions around the world can realize their full potential.
3
Wikifarmer
Industry: Platform
Amount raised in 2023: €5M
Wikifarmer is a dynamic agricultural technology company dedicated to empowering farmers worldwide through its comprehensive online platform.
The company provides a wealth of information on best farming practices, enabling farmers to improve their techniques and increase productivity. Additionally, Wikifarmer offers a marketplace that connects farmers directly with buyers, facilitating the sale of agricultural products and ensuring fair prices.
By combining educational resources with a robust e-commerce platform, Wikifarmer aims to revolutionize the agricultural industry, promoting sustainable farming and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers globally.
4
Douleutaras
Industry: Collaboration
Amount raised in 2023: €5M
Douleutaras is a company specializing in connecting customers with professional service providers.
Through its user-friendly online platform, Douleutaras offers a wide range of services, including home improvement, cleaning, moving, and repairs. The platform simplifies the process of finding and hiring trusted professionals by providing customer reviews, ratings, and transparent pricing.
The company’s vision is to help everyone create the best version of what they call home. In the process, through their mission, the company is enabling an ecosystem of Home Experts to grow their business and become successful entrepreneurs.
5
Prosperty
Industry: Real estate
Amount raised in 2023: €2.6M
Prosperty is an innovative real estate technology company revolutionizing the property market through its advanced digital platform.
The company offers a seamless and transparent experience for buying, selling, and renting properties by leveraging cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and virtual tours. The platform provides detailed property listings, market insights, and end-to-end support, making real estate transactions more efficient and accessible.
By combining technology with real estate expertise, Prosperty aims to transform the traditional property market, enhancing the experience for buyers, sellers, and investors alike.
6
BibeCoffee
Industry: Food
Amount raised in 2023: €2.1M
BibeCoffee is a technology company specializing in IoT solutions for the coffee industry.
The company provides an innovative platform that connects coffee machines to the internet, allowing operators to monitor and manage their equipment remotely in real time.
BibeCoffee's solution offers detailed analytics on machine performance, maintenance needs, and coffee quality, helping businesses optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance the customer experience.
7
Langaware
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €2M
Langaware is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the development of AI-powered solutions for early detection and monitoring of neurological and cognitive disorders.
By leveraging advanced language and speech analysis, Langaware's platform can identify subtle linguistic and vocal biomarkers associated with conditions such as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. This innovative approach enables early intervention and more effective management of neurological health.
Langaware's mission is to transform the field of cognitive healthcare, providing clinicians and researchers with powerful tools to improve patient outcomes and advance our understanding of neurological diseases.
8
Velos Rotors
Industry: Transportation
Amount raised in 2023: $2M
Velos Rotors is a technology company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The company aims to deliver superior aerial solutions that enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness across various sectors.
Known for its flagship product, the Velos V3, the company produces high-performance, reliable, and versatile drones tailored for a wide range of applications including industrial inspections, agriculture, search and rescue, and aerial photography.
Velos Rotors' innovative designs focus on durability, precision, and ease of use, setting new standards in the drone industry.
9
Swaplanet
Industry: Fashion
Amount raised in 2023: €250,000
Swaplanet is a company dedicated to promoting sustainability through its innovative platform for swapping children's clothing.
By facilitating the exchange of gently used kids' clothes, Swaplanet helps parents save money while reducing environmental impact. The platform ensures quality by carefully inspecting each item before listing it for exchange.
Swaplanet's mission is to create a circular economy within the children's apparel market, encouraging reuse and minimizing waste. Through its user-friendly service, the company aims to make sustainable living easy and accessible for families everywhere.
10
CaptainBook.io
Industry: Travel
Amount raised in 2023: €250,000
CaptainBook is a booking management software connecting experiences, tours and activities with resellers (hotels, travel agencies).
The company provides various services such as travel booking, channel management, host solutions, reporting solutions, and many more, enabling travel businesses to have a clear view of their operations.
CaptainBook’s goal is to help tour and activity operators making the most of their business by reducing the amount of commission they give away while making their life easier.
