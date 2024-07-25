Greece: From ancient roots to modern heights

Over the past decade, Greece has seen a significant increase in startup activity in diverse sectors, including fintech, tourism tech, agritech, healthtech, and creative industries, all supported by incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces. This diversity reflects the country's ability to leverage its strengths across various domains.

The country's supportive regulatory environment, coupled with a growing pool of skilled tech talent and robust infrastructure, has fostered the growth of numerous successful tech companies.

International recognition and funding opportunities are also on the rise, attracting both local entrepreneurs and global investors to Greece's promising tech landscape.

Despite economic challenges, the country’s entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative ecosystem continue to drive digital transformation, making it an increasingly attractive hub for tech talent and investors seeking innovation and quality of life.

Here are ten companies that drive innovation and create competition that encourages growth, evolvement and adaptability in an ever-changing market.