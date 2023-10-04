Greek startup Langaware raises €2M for cognitive health diagnostics expansion

Langaware, a Greek startup working in the area of cognitive and mental health diagnostics, has raised €2 million in a Seed funding round. The startup intends to use the investment to further develop its technology and product teams as it expands its presence in the US market.

The company’s Seed round was led by Eleven Ventures, with Metavallon VC participating.

By analysing language, voice, and speech through digital biomarkers Langaware is using AI to predict and monitor cognitive and mental health conditions including mild cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and Depression. Ultimately, this early detection aids health systems, providers, and the pharma industry in providing appropriate, bespoke patient care and support.

A product of several years of research, the Langaware platform has tested and proven effective in both clinical and virtual care settings in the US and Greece.

On the investment, Langaware founder and CEO Vassiliki Rentoumi shared:

"This investment propels us forward, unlocking the potential to revolutionise healthcare systems by unleashing the full power of AI. By harnessing the power of technology, we aim to alleviate the strain on overburdened healthcare systems, while driving down costs and fostering a future where accessible, high-quality healthcare is a fundamental right for all.”

