Glaut raises $1.4M for conversational survey platform

Italian startup Glaut has successfully closed a $1.4M pre-seed round.

Matteo Cera and Giovanni del Gallo started in late 2023 to help marketing teams in B2C brands make better commercial decisions based on a new approach to customer and market research: conversational surveys.

According to Cera, quantitative surveys often lack depth and fail to elucidate the reasons behind the data. He shared:

“Our software approaches customer research with a qualitative approach, engaging customers and users in meaningful conversations. Glaut delves deep with personalised follow-up questions, synthesising responses into actionable business insights."

Glaut is as easy to use as a Google Form, but unlike multiple-choice surveys, it can engage people in long-form, open-ended conversations, to surface what they think about brands, products and experiences.

The company has worked with research agencies (like Altum Insights, Marketagent and Eumetra) and renowned international brands, including Condé Nast, AutoScout24, and Mondadori Media in just a couple of months since its launch. The agencies have collectively conducted thousands of Glaut interviews for customer research projects focused on branding, ad testing, idea prototyping and customer experience.

Italian Founders Fund led the funding with participation from Brainstorm Ventures, Alecla7, Ithaca, BHeroes, Club degli Investitori, Eden Ventures, Delirus Capital and notable angel investors like David Clarke (ex Workday) and Pietro Cesati (ex Soisy).

According to Frank A. Spring, Partner at Altum Insights:

“Glaut is the fastest, deepest, most consistent method of gathering qualitative data at a scale that I have ever seen. It is not just an improvement on other methods - its power and flexibility make it something new within the market research space, in a class of its own. ”

Pamela Saiu, Market Researcher at Mondadori Media, recently conducted a project with more than 2,500 interviews on Glaut: “

For the first time, we let our respondents speak about brands with their own words. In addition, Glaut saved us over 100 hours in analyzing thousands of interviews to extract key insights from them.”

With this financing, Glaut aims to strengthen its product and tech team and complement its customer research platform with vertical solutions for different market research use cases before scaling up its commercial efforts globally.

Lead image: Glaut. Photo: uncredited.