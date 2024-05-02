Cin7 acquires Inventoro to expand analytics capabilities

Cin7, a provider of inventory management software, has acquired Czech Inventoro, which uses AI for sales forecasting and replenishment.

Overstocking and similar inefficiencies are estimated to drive $163 billion in losses each year for global product sellers, and demand for AI-powered forecasting is on the rise. The expanded company aims to optimise performance across channels and minimize impacts from overstocking and stock outs.

The acquisition and integration of Inventoro’s capabilities with Cin7’s platform will extend product seller’s access to AI technology, enabling customers to enhance existing inventory and order management capabilities with intelligent predictions.

This announcement comes “at the dawn of a new age of growth” for Cin7, which has recently appointed ex-Microsoft employee Ajoy Krishnamoorthy to Chief Executive Officer and Nolan Smith to President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We've built Presto with the goal of supporting talented tech founders in the CEE region and helping them propel their smart solutions worldwide. We celebrate the sale of Inventoro as an important milestone in fulfilling this vision. It's yet another confirmation that Czech entrepreneurs have much to contribute to the global technology market," says Premysl Rubes, founder and managing partner of Presto Ventures, which was the first and only institutional investor in Inventoro.

"Inventoro's AI forecasting and optimization capabilities are a perfect complement to Cin7's robust inventory management solutions," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, Cin7’s CEO. "Together, we'll provide customers with unprecedented inventory intelligence so they can maximize sales, minimize excess stock, and make informed decisions across their operations."

“We bonded with Cin7 immediately the day we first met, and this transaction is a natural progression of our proven line of cooperation. The two products together amplify our efforts to help SMB product sellers and manufacturers, ultimately connecting them to one large, efficient supply network while reducing waste and supporting local economies along the way” said Tomas Formanek, Inventoro’s founder and CEO.