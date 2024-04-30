Investment firm Intuition comes out of stealth with €15M fund

Investment firm Intuition has launched a €15M Fund to invest in startups ‘focused in consumer and culture’, which has closed its first round of funding. The firm has come out of stealth to announce the raise today and the capital will be awarded to over 40 startups with tickets between 100,000 and 500,000.

In the absence of further specifics about investment criteria, a spokesperson commented how newly accessible machine learning capabilities allows for differentiated consumer experiences.

“We have a quite bullish thesis on why consumer is back and how to build the best fund to best seize that opportunity,” said founding partner Hugo Amsellem.

Intuition will attempt to build engagement with its “Consumer & Culture tour” across Europe and the US, a series of events co-hosted with Interface Capital, Felix Capital in London, EQT Ventures, A16Z & 35V, Greylock, General Catalyst, and Station F.

Etienne Boutan and Hugo Amsellem will become general partners. Boutan founded AI startup Heex Technologies Amsellem is a founding member of the largest European accelerator The Family. Axel Toupane Eliott Kessas and Erika Batista are venture partners. As angels, the group collectively invested in success stories such as Sorare, Spacefill, Photoroom, Wethenew, Payfit, and Beehiiv.

World cup champion and contributing LP Raphael Varane commented: “I am honoured to join Intuition as an ambassador. In a world where technological advancements constantly reshape our daily lives, investing in startups that positively influence millions aligns perfectly with my vision for the future.”