Bolt closes €220M revolving credit facility: a step towards IPO

Bolt, the global shared mobility business, announced today that it has closed a debut €220 million syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF). Given strong demand, the RCF was upsized during syndication and oversubscribed. The company has previously raised €2 billion in funding.

Bolt is the European mobility platform with over 150 million customers in over 45 countries across Europe and Africa.

The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.

The company’s products include:

Bolt Rides

Bolt Scooters and E-bikes

Bolt Food, delivering ready-made meals from restaurants

Bolt Market, a grocery delivery service

Bolt Drive, free-floating car-sharing service

Bolt Business, a corporate mobility service

Markus Villig, Founder and CEO, said:

“inaugural revolving credit facility is an important milestone for Bolt, demonstrating the company’s strength and financial maturity. We have secured highly attractive terms due to our solid financial standing. It is a clear reflection of our banking partners’ confidence in our trajectory and provides us with additional flexibility as we work towards being IPO-ready.”

The facility is intended for general corporate purposes and, in line with the company’s approach to liquidity management, is currently undrawn.

