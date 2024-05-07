PURE EV and PDSL collaborate to develop a electric 2-wheeler with a solid-state battery tech

Today, PURE EV, Indian electric 2-wheeler scooter OEM, announced a joint venture with Pragmatic Design Solutions Ltd (PDSL) in the UK.

PDSL has been delivering leading-edge engineering and digital technology solutions since 2010 for clientele such as Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Volkswagen, Bentley, Lotus, McLaren, Rivian, VInFast, Polestar, Volta Trucks, Panasonic, and LG.

It's driven by engineers and provides expertise and an extensive range of services across the automotive, railway, aerospace, and energy sectors.

PURE EV is a leading OEM of 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It produces battery packs and vehicles in-house, boasting a portfolio of 120+ IP filings, and offers a diverse range of products in motorcycles and scooters.

PURE EV has 25 per cent of the Indian EV motorcycle segment within just one year of launch. The company has successfully distributed over 70,000 vehicles through a network of 150+ outlets worldwide.

PURE EV and PDSL are collaborating to develop a high-performance electric 2-wheeler on a solid-state battery technology platform, targeting both international and Indian markets. The 2-wheeler will integrate advanced technology with sustainable design principles. It will have a mileage of 250 km, a top speed of 100+ KMPH, and an AI-based powertrain platform offering user-friendly troubleshooting and a fast onboard charger.

The joint venture, which is set to attract £30 - 40 million investment, will be established at the Coventry University Technology Park, UK. Coventry and the wider West Midlands region are known as a world-leading automotive hub, including for electric vehicle (EV) technology.

The new product will have new-age battery technology, a dynamic powertrain and advanced software features. The development of the product has begun, and the launch will be planned in early

According to Mr Rohit Vadera, CEO at PURE EV:

"Having tasted success in the electric 2-wheeler commuter segment, PURE EV is excited to enter the premium scooter segment. By joining forces with PDSL UK, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and bring to market products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. We aim to develop a premium product in every aspect that would be accepted in India and selected countries in the international market, and a joint venture with PDSL is the right step toward achieving this goal."

Dr. Steve Simplay, Director of Manufacturing Supply Chain Solutions (MSME) at PDSL, said:

"PDSL will leverage its unmatched electrification engineering and supply chain capabilities to bolster the future growth of PURE EV by establishing a newly created Joint Venture for Research & Development."

Mr Ned Jolic, Sr Manager at PDS, further shared: