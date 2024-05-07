everyone energy raises over €1M to automate energy services

Berlin-based greentech startup everyone energy has raised a seven-figure seed financing round of an undisclosed amount. The round was led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Cologne-based early-stage VC neoteq ventures.

Founded in August 2021, SaaS everyone energy provides white-label software for customized advisory services on renewable energy solutions. The company's software enables energy service providers to leverage digital customer services to scale their business with automation.

Despite increased awareness of environmental issues and the availability of technologies such as photovoltaics and heat pumps, many people face a critical hurdle: the complexity and lack of transparency of the energy industry's regulatory framework. The multitude of rules and regulations makes it difficult to keep track and make informed decisions.

At the same time, energy service providers face a highly competitive market environment and an acute shortage of skilled labour. The complex initial consultation of end customers is time-consuming and requires specialized experts who are scarce and expensive. Everyone energy's software for automated energy transition consulting solves this bottleneck in the energy transition and creates a win-win situation for energy service providers and consumers.

"We are excited about the successful completion of our seed financing and the partnership with High-Tech Gründerfonds and neoteq ventures," says Fabian Reetz, co-founder of everyone energy. "This investment allows us to advance our vision of accelerating the energy transition through innovative technologies and advisory services."

Dr. Koen Geurts, Investment Manager at HTGF, explains: "The challenges of the energy transition in Germany and Europe are enormous, and clients are facing increasingly complex challenges in implementing renewable energy projects. There is still a significant need for digitalization and automation."

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash