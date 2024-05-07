Danske Bank follows Citi and BNP to back United Fintech

London-based United Fintech has secured funding from the Nordic Danske Bank, its third institutional investor. The amount invested has not been disclosed to Tech.eu.

Founded in 2020, United Fintech is an industry-neutral platform where global financial institutions and technology providers can interact. The fintech has acquired engineering-led fintechs within Capital Markets, Wholesale Banking and Wealth Management under a central umbrella; in just four years, the company has acquired five fintechs and is on track to acquire many more. In 2024, United Fintech received investments from BNP Paribas and Citi.

Danske Bank will take a seat at the board of the digital transformation platform alongside BNP Paribas and Citi to support the bank's Forward '28 strategy from a digital frontier.

The investment will enable swift access to other fintechs through United Fintech's industry-neutral Digital Transformation platform, meaning that Danske Bank can benefit from new strategic partnerships and scalable ways of diversifying its digital ambitions - and thus support the bank's Forward '28 strategy across areas such as corporate banking, capital markets, wealth management and API integrations.

The announcement of Danske Bank's investment comes just months after it was announced on February 27 that BNP Paribas and Citi entered as institutional investors in United Fintech.

"Danske Bank is very excited to join United Fintech and sees great opportunities as per both collaboration within the existing ecosystem of fintech companies, but also in being closer to the future fintech investment processes and decisions, where the partnership allows Danske Bank to expand its exposure to innovative solutions, ultimately benefiting our customer value proposition," says Claus Harder, Head of Transaction Banking & LC&I Business Development with Danske Bank.