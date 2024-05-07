Using milk peptides to treat depression

Research from biotech startup Lactocore shows that a short peptide named LCGM-10 found in cow’s milk could be used in depression treatment due to its with strong stimulatory effects that rival those of caffeine.

The research was published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Milk is known to contain peptides, which can regulate brain functions by modulating neurotransmitter systems. Lactocore’s team applies structural bioinformatics and machine learning to identify promising regulatory peptides in milk and other natural sources, develop them into drug candidates, and hopes to bring these therapies to market.

Thee team’s most recent peer-reviewed study used a proprietary computational algorithm to identify several novel peptides targeting the metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5), crucial for various brain-related illnesses. After chemical optimization, these peptides were tested in animal studies.

The peptide emerged as a promising drug candidate for the treatment of ADHD, OCD, and conditions related to impulsive behavior, such as drug addiction and gambling, without the side effects associated with current therapies.

The research encompasses a range of conditions including neurological diseases, anxiety disorders, diabetes and healthy life extension.

Dr. Malyshev highlighted the potential market impact of their findings: "The results warrant further studies of LCGM-10 as a prospective alternative to current drugs available to patients.

"This peptide can revolutionize medical care for people with attention deficit, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or addictions by offering a treatment that not only meets the high standards of efficacy demanded in today's market but does so while minimizing side effects.”

Image: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash