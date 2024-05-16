Carbon13 invests in 6 climatetech startups through its venture launchpad

Carbon13, the Venture Builder for the climate emergency Home, is today announcing new investments in six ventures through its accelerator, the Venture Launchpad. Each venture has received £120,000 Pre-Seed investment.

The Venture Launchpad is in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs.

The first Launchpad cohort began 12 months ago, and Carbon13 has now invested in 14 ventures in 12 months through the programme. Notable alumni include Natural Building Systems, Pattern Project, Hubl, and Optimise AI.

The six ventures, which include cutting-edge technology for biochar-based polystyrene alternatives, smart wall HVAC systems, net-negative insect proteins, AI-powered circular fashion, and food waste management, are united by the cross-cutting theme of waste.

Waste represents an opportunity for the six ventures receiving investment from Carbon13’s latest programme. Abatement is only part of their impact: By tackling complex systems to reduce waste, create value, and refine efficiency, these ventures showcase how climate tech can have a legacy beyond emissions.

The six ventures receiving investment from the Carbon13:

Future By Insects combines microalgae and insect production to create a world-first carbon net-negative insect protein for animal feed. This will tackle the industry's annual 2.5bn CO2e global emissions and promote a greener future. Anzen Climate Wall is a novel ductless indoor climate control system that performs space heating, cooling, and heat recovery ventilation within a single unit. Its decentralised wall-mounted unit reduces energy bills and improves indoor air quality. Eslando tackles textile waste within the fashion industry. Our innovative solution leverages digital product passports (DPPs) and AI-powered sorting to empower fashion brands and waste management companies to recover materials at scale efficiently. Carbon Cell is on a mission to eliminate polystyrene trash with a patent-pending, non-toxic, compostable foam material made from carbon-negative biochar and natural binders. Remy (formerly Taste Don’t Waste ) leverages AI and automation to support busy households in reducing their food waste by 70 per cent, saving them time and money. In doing so, Remy collects novel user data to drastically improve corporate partners’ Scope 3 emissions reporting, commercial strategies, and waste mitigation efforts. Fermtech is a climate biotech company from Oxford that is meeting the demand for affordable and sustainable protein ingredients. Its novel system converts side streams from the food industry, creating nutritious and flavourful products.

Five of these Carbon13-backed ventures have female founders (as do over 60 per cent of the whole Carbon13 portfolio)

Commenting on the investments, their impact potential, and the profiles of the six ventures, CEO and co-founder of Carbon13, Dr Nicky Dee, said:

“All our ventures contribute to net zero, but tracking emissions tells just part of the story. We can see other key benefits, such as health from improving air quality and avoiding ecotoxicity and microplastics when discarded. Other companies will prompt new economic pathways as they disrupt the “normal” way of doing things.”

Lead image: Jonathan Cumming, Chris Coleridge, Nicky Dee, and Michael Langguth, founders of Carbon13. Photo: uncredited.