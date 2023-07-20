Cambridge-based Carbon13 has raised $2.2 million to support start-ups through climate venture builder programmes

Cambridge-based Carbon13 has raised a $2.2 million Seed round. Investment comes from True Ventures and four family offices.

"This investment - is crucial to Carbon13’s plans for scaling our support to entrepreneurs tackling the most urgent global challenges in decarbonisation and carbon capture," says CEO and co-founder of Carbon13, Chris Coleridge.

The UK start-up is a climate venture builder, supporting start-ups through its programmes Venture Builder Europe, Venture Builder UK, and Venture Launchpad where it says it has supported over 350 founders and invested in 46 start-ups since 2021.

"Our investment in Carbon13 and its focused support of carbon-neutralising technology is an incredible complement to our portfolio of climate tech investments. What’s more, the Carbon13 team aligns deeply with our values and belief in the creative entrepreneur. They invest in people first and tech second. We’re thrilled for this partnership and to help embolden their important work around mitigating climate change," says Priscilla Tyler, Vice President at True Ventures.

"Launching and scaling ventures with credible claims to significant emissions mitigation was a foundational principle when I was developing Carbon13 with my co-founders - it is our people-first approach which drives this, as our programmes inculcate carbon intelligence within the founding team to empower them to make strategic decisions based as much on carbon reduction as on commercial value. Ultimately, in the world of Net Zero 2050, there will be no distinction between the two," says Coleridge.