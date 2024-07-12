HERO software secures €40M Series B for tradespeople SaaS platform

HERO Software SaaS platform for trade SMEs in the DACH region, has closed a €40 million Series B financing round.

Founded in Hanover in 2020 by Dr. Michael Kessler and Philipp Lyding, HERO Software’s platform enables trade business owners and employees to manage all their core workflows in one place, while field workers can access all necessary information on-site.

It acts as an operating system for SMEs across various trades, including plumbing, carpentry, photovoltaic installation, and electrical services. From the first customer contact and the preparation of quotes, to the planning and execution of projects on-site, and to the invoicing and payment, all processes are digitally mapped and available at any time on various end devices.

HERO has over 20,000 users.

"We founded HERO Software with a clear mission: to revolutionise the trades industry through digital innovation,” said Dr Michael Kessler, Founder and CEO at HERO Software.

“This substantial Series B investment provides the resources to accelerate our roadmap and undertake ambitious new projects“.

Eight Roads Ventures led the round, with existing investors Cusp Capital and Federated Herme also participating again.

“At Eight Roads we have witnessed many successful stories in Vertical SaaS, and HERO stands out for its comprehensive product and experienced team. We’re excited to be backing their growth journey”, said Lucile Cornet, Partner at Eight Roads Ventures.

“We strongly believe that vertical SaaS will enable entire industries to become more digital and sustainably successful - which is one of our investment thesis’ at Eight Roads Ventures.”

According to Dr Maximilian Rowoldt, General Partner at Cusp Capital:

"One of the beauties of building an industry-specific operating system is the potential to add functionalities on top of the core software and the resulting levers that enhance your customer’s success. We look forward to continuing to support the entire HERO team in implementing its ambitious strategy."

With the new funding, HERO Software plans to invest in its team, new talent, expand into new markets and further develop its SaaS offering.

"Going forward, we are planning to make everything around financial transactions for our customers as easy and smooth as possible.

Additionally, we will focus on integrating third-party tools and services to our platform to save even more time and thus improve the margins of our customers", said Kessler.

Lead image: HERO. Photo: uncredited.