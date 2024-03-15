Acto raises €3.7M for sales decision intelligence platform

B2B decision intelligence platform acto, announced that it has raised €3.7 million in Seed funding today. Acto helps B2B sales teams tackle the challenge of data handling and decentralisation, which can lead to staff being overloaded with complex, difficult-to-understand and hard-to-process data.

Its platform empowers sales teams in wholesale, logistics, and B2B consumables by providing active decision intelligence on top of internal legacy technology (such as CRMs and ERPs) and external data sources, turning data chaos into actionable insights and significantly boosting sales efficiency and revenue. I

In a sector where 80 per cent of insights into customer behaviour, such as potential future sales or churn risk, go unnoticed, acto proactively detects anomalies, threats, and opportunities within customer data.

Its features provide sales reps with ‘out-of-the-box AI' that delivers customised insights, prioritised by their potential impact on sales and complete with direct next steps. It further automates sales quotes and emails, generates revenue optimisation and cross-selling opportunities, and integrates with ERP systems and legacy technologies to expedite sales activities.

The round was led by 468 Capital (the first institutional investor in Aleph Alpha) and Cusp Capital, with continued support from adesso ventures, funding from another.vc, and business angels such as Benedikt Franke (Planetly) and Niklas Hellemann (SoSafe).

Pascal Salmen, co-founder of acto, said:

"In a rapidly evolving market, B2B sales teams are drowning in a sea of data and customer information from BI dashboards, KPI cards, and spreadsheets, struggling to surface the critical insights on customer behaviour and leverage the vast amounts of data at their fingertips. Our partnership with leading investors 468 Capital and Cusp Capital enables us to accelerate our mission to transform data interaction within B2B sales, making every decision impactful."

Bardo Droege, investor at 468 Capital, said:

"Acto's ability to sift through the noise and deliver precise, actionable decision suggestions is not just enhancing sales efficiency, but also has the potential to augment any function in an organisation, such as logistics or procurement. “It is therefore well positioned to completely change the way companies leverage data - connecting data silos and substantially driving tangible business outcomes, and eliminating the guesswork by empowering decision makers.”

Matthias Müller, General Partner at Cusp Capital, said:

“Instead of trying to replace well-integrated legacy technology (i.e. ERP and CRM systems), acto enables businesses to turn their vast quantities of untapped data into actionable insights – hassle free. We believe this to be a game-changer for pressured SMEs powered by an exceptional team.”

Acto is also developing technology to augment customer data with data from the open web, elevating the quality of acto's scoring model and insight prioritisation by leveraging external data.

The funds will further acto’s mission to help B2B companies use data more effectively and solve the problem of data silos.

