ThinkSono's AI ultrasound guidance gets £2.1M to enhance DVT diagnosis

UK-German medtech company ThinkSono has announced that it has secured £2.1 million in its latest funding round. The company has raised approximately £5 million to date.

ThinkSono specialises in ultrasound guidance solutions. Its flagship product, Sono Guidance, leverages AI and real-time imaging technology to provide healthcare professionals with unparalleled accuracy and precision during ultrasound-guided procedures.

ThinkSono Guidance software enables non-ultrasound-trained healthcare staff to scan patients suspected of blood clots (DVT) and send the data for qualified clinician review, thus improving the clinical pathway. DVT is a leading cause of preventable hospital death worldwide.

ThinkSono has attained the Class IIb CE mark for its flagship product, making it available in the UK and EU. US FDA clearance is pending.

In response, ThinkSono has partnered with hospitals across Europe, including the UK, Germany, and Greece and formed strategic partnerships with NYU Langone Health and Temple Health in the US as part of its pursuit of FDA approval.

According to Fouad Al Noor, CEO and Founder of ThinkSono:

"We are thrilled to announce this significant funding milestone and the achievement of key regulatory milestones for our ThinkSono Guidance system. This funding will enable us to further our mission of revolutionising medical imaging technology. Our partnerships with NYU Langone Health and Temple Health underscore our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that ultimately improve patient outcomes."

The latest round was led by id4 ventures, with participation from Brandenburg Kapital, Calm Storm Ventures, Dubai Angel Investors, CrowdCube, Cur8 Capital, and multiple prominent angel investors and clinicians in vascular surgery.

According to ThinkSono's CMO and Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michael Blaivas:

"For decades, healthcare providers have been unable to quickly and timely rule out lower extremity DVT. This problem impacts settings from office practices to clinics, emergency departments to hospital floors to intensive care units and more. ThinkSono's technology addresses this problem directly and has the potential to improve patient care across Europe and beyond significantly."

Lead image: ThinkSono. Photo: uncredited.