Austria's Piur Imaging raises €4.9 million to bring vendor-independent tomographic 3D ultrasound solution to the US

Vienna-based Piur Imaging is a medical device company which has developed a ‘vendor-independent tomographic 3D ultrasound solution’ which can be added to enhance any ultrasound set up.

The medtech firm’s offering, PIUR tUS Infinity, ‘can capture large regions of interest in high-resolution 3D volumes and provide clinical applications for semi-automatic data analysis’ – making ultrasound less operator-dependent and more efficient through AI-based image analysis and asynchronous remote diagnostics.

“Ultrasound is one of the most important diagnostic imaging tools for certain diseases including vascular, thyroid, abdominal, and cardiac diseases. It is cost-efficient, has no side effects, and is well suited for soft tissue and blood vessel imaging," says Frederik Bender, Managing Director & CEO, Piur Imaging. “However, ultrasound is a real-time 2D-imaging modality, which relies on a doctor’s capabilities and experience to come up with a diagnosis based on a series of 2D images of three-dimensional organs and structures. Depending on the disease, large inter- and intra-observer variabilities exist, and existing solutions cannot accurately calculate volumetric measurements, only estimations.”

It has raised a €4.9 million in Series A funding round which was led by Ascend Capital Partners and includes new shareholder Aescuvest.

Piur Imaging says the fresh funding 'will rework and relaunch a major software update and a second-generation sensor that will significantly improve usability and performance of its device' as it spends on R&D and growing its commercial team.

Already in Germany, Italy, Spain, and France it will continue its focus on these markets and begin relationships in the States where is it awaiting regulatory clearance.

“With tUS Infinity, Piur Imaging offers an integration of software into newly built hardware from legacy device manufacturers. We see significant advantages of this kind of add-on compared to breakthrough technologies as ultrasound technology is globally accepted and understood. Therefore, the solution is easy to explain, and users can see the benefits right away," says Sebastian Gührs, Partner & Head of Investment at Aescuvest. “This makes Piur very interesting from an investor's perspective: their sleek product meets market demand. The company has also established a sizeable customer base in the DACH region, closed distribution and cooperation agreements with reputable names from the ultrasound space and beyond, and the management team has a clear vision of which indications and geographies it wants to develop the business in.”