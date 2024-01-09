€4M funding boost for einwert's real-time property valuation platform

Today real estate value management platform einwert signed a new financing round of over €4 million, bringing the company’s funding to over €6 million.

The platform offers property valuations — prepared by certified appraisers — within just a few days.

By aggregating current market data from a wide range of providers, all relevant real estate, valuation and market information comes together in one place, enabling real-time value analysis and benchmarks.

This real-time analysis serves as the basis for informed decision-making, for example, for portfolio optimisation, re-letting or ESG investments. It also ensures internal time savings of over 70 percent and full transparency thanks to digital order management.

einwert Co-founder Dr Mauer comments:

“We translated our vision of revolutionising property valuation into reality. The market needs a digital platform on the scale that only we currently offer. The new financing enables us to meet the high demand even faster and further expand our offering."

The funding is led by Ventech, who joins the existing group of investors consisting of 468 Capital, Wecken & Cie, Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund and Infinitas Capital.

Peter and Anne Bosch, Martin Linder (McKinsey) as well as Ulrich Groß and Jürgen Roth (Immowelt) complement the existing business angels Oliver Manojlovic, VP Sales of Personio, and Dr. Stephan Rohr, founder and co-CEO of TWAICE.

The funds will be used to develop the einwert platform into the European market leader for value management.

Ventech jNicolas Barthalon, Principal at Ventech comments:

"einwert fills a gap in the B2B real estate market. Its innovative market approach leads us to believe the company is promised a bright future. The team’s first-hand experience of the analog valuation process, its vision to build a large data platform on top of it and its ability to attract talents convinced us to invest. We are thrilled to be part of an international syndicate of industry experts that will support einwert's platform growth trajectory and global expansion."

Lead image: Dr. Christina Mauer, CEO and Dr. Maximilian Schlachter, CTO, einwert. Photo: uncredited.