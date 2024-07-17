CultureAI raises $10M Series A for tighter cybersecurity

Cyber risk management platform CultureAI has raised $10M Series A funding round to expand its team and global profile. The funding was jointly led by Mercia Ventures and Smedvig Ventures, with existing investors Passion Capital and Senovo also continuing their support.

CultureAI takes a data-driven approach to enable organisations to monitor, reduce, and fix human cyber risk with a human risk management platform that empowers organisations to identify workforce security risks, coach employees in the moment, and automate fixes.

Following seed rounds of $4 million in 2021 and $5 million in 2023, CultureAI has seen rapid adoption of its human risk management offering with significant growth in revenue and clients, including Revolut, RAC, Wickes, Delivery Hero, ClearBank, and Marie Curie. This latest investment will support CultureAI’s continued mission to evolve the way organisations detect and manage cyber risks in a developing landscape, which is fuelled by the widespread adoption of SaaS apps, collaboration tools, and generative AI.

CultureAI aims for human error to no longer result in security breaches. To realise this vision, the company will significantly invest in the evolution of its product and expand its team across all departments, aiming to double headcount over the next 12 months. Additionally, it plans to increase its market profile and presence in the US.

Founder and CEO James Moore commented: “Imagine having a team of thousands who deeply understand your business and its employees. If this team could review, understand, and fix risks generated by each employee at source, breaches could be reduced by around 80%. While it’s impractical to build such a team, we can emulate its effectiveness using intelligent technology.”

"Addressing human risk is crucial for cyber security. Every day, 1 in 4 employees create cyber risks as they go about their jobs, from reusing passwords across shadow SaaS apps to oversharing intellectual property with AI tools. We're all human and make mistakes. However just doing more security awareness training won't solve this—we can't out-train human error. That’s why we’re focused on creating a platform which detects and automatically fixes the full spectrum of workforce cyber risks through interventions and nudges."

Adam Lovell, Investor at Mercia Ventures, added: “CultureAI is at the forefront of developments in the emerging field of human risk management. With a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face, James and his team have developed a holistic solution that can secure businesses against a wide range of cyber threats. We believe the company is poised to achieve break-out growth. The funding will help it to further target a global audience and establish itself as a market leader.”