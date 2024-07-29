Kennet closes €266M fund for B2B SaaS

Transatlantic growth equity investor Kennet has raised €266M for its largest fund to date, Kennet VI. Kennet has already begun to deploy this capital into B2B SaaS companies across Europe, including Screendragon in Ireland and the UK and Fluid Topics in France.

Kennet VI builds on the success of the previous five funds and proven investment thesis. Kennet has over 25 years of experience and a proven track record across multiple market cycles. Not only has the firm raised its largest ever fund in a challenging macro environment, it has also continued to deliver exits, such as Eloomi in January 2024 generating a 3.1x cash multiple. This follows numerous successful exits in recent years including Nuxeo (5x), Dext (3.8x), CrossBorder Solutions (6.4x), Rimilia (2.5x), and Impartner (2.6x).

Kennet focuses exclusively on investing in established, high growth B2B SaaS technology companies which are founder-owned and either highly capital efficient or fully ‘bootstrapped’ – built without external capital. The investment from Kennet is typically the first external funding that companies receive and is used to scale and expand internationally, build world class management teams and build strategic value.

Michael Elias, Managing Director, Kennet Partners, said: “This fundraise marks another important milestone for Kennet as we close our largest fund to date, with a significant number of previous investors participating in this fund. At a time when the market has recognised that ‘growth at any cost’ is no longer rational, our long-standing conservative strategy has appealed to investors. Kennet’s risk-balanced strategy provides investors with the growth associated with innovative technology, while maintaining a low failure rate. We have proven over numerous fund cycles that capital efficient B2B SaaS businesses offer attractive investment opportunities and that helping entrepreneurs build outstanding management teams and enter global markets remains a winning formula.”

Hillel Zidel, Managing Director, Kennet Partners, said: “Our proven approach is based on the relationships we establish with bootstrapped founders, understanding that this will be a long-term trusted partnership. Unlike venture-backed businesses, our founders have typically not taken external investment before – they need to know they are working with the right team to realise their global ambitions. We are very proud that founders choose to work with Kennet because of our deep market knowledge, and reputation for fairness and integrity. This has enabled us to invest in great companies at sensible valuations regardless of the hype cycle. B2B software has become the engine room of many sectors, and Kennet VI will be at the forefront of the next generation of mission critical, scaling businesses.”

Kennet VI was raised as part of a successful partnership with Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity which began in 2017. Edmond de Rothschild is a cornerstone investor in the Kennet VI fund and the bank’s global client base has had priority access to the fund. British Patient Capital, Federated Hermes Private Equity and Bpifrance also committed to the fund.

Francois-Xavier Vucekovic, CIO at Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity, added: “We firmly believe that technology plays a critical role in the transformation of our economies and societies. Our commitment is to support and nurture companies that are at the forefront of innovation and value creation. The success of this fundraising effort, particularly in the current challenging environment, is a testament to the strength and relevance of Kennet's strategic approach. By leveraging cutting-edge tech solutions, Kennet ensures the sustainability and growth of their clients' business models, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving market."