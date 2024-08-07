UK Government invests £32M in 98 AI projects, boosting over 200 businesses and research organisations

Today the UK government announced it has supported 98 AI projects with a share of £32 million, benefiting over 200 businesses and research organisations, spanning a range of sectors including public services, driving efficiencies and reducing administrative tasks.

Companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety on construction sites, reduce time spent repairing the railways and cut emissions across supply chains are amongst a number of projects set to receive a share of £32 million in UK Government funding.

Minister for Digital Government and AI Feryal Clark said:

“AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK – not only growing our economy but improving our public services. That’s why our support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them. We want technology to boost growth and deliver change right across the board, and I’m confident projects like these will help us realise that ambition.”

Examples of projects:

V-Lab Ltd , which has received £165,006 to further develop software powered by AI to help people train in the construction sector. Their system offers immersive, scenario-based virtual simulations of real construction sites to efficiently train workers on risk assessments and safety protocols – helping to ensure the UK has a skilled workforce to deliver the infrastructure the country needs.

A project led by Nottingham-based Anteam will see them working alongside retailers and the NHS to improve the efficiency of their deliveries using AI algorithms. This technology will match the delivery needs of retailers and hospitals to existing delivery journeys, unlocking under-utilised capacity, cutting carbon emissions and delivering a better experience for patients.

Hack Partners will also lead on the development of an entirely autonomous system which can monitor, manage, and identify defects on rail infrastructure across the country.

In the field of logistics, Robok Limited are setting to work on their SeeGul AI tool, which uses AI to monitor efficiency, improve resourcing, and identify bottlenecks which hamper productivity for businesses operating warehouses and storage facilities.

Kelp Technologies are collaborating with fashion retailers Depop and Selfridges to develop real-time pricing and market trend analysis to address the complexity of pricing second hand apparel.

Dr Kedar Pandya, UKRI Technology Missions Fund Senior Responsible Owner and Executive Director of Cross-Council Programmes at UKRI’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council said: