Ukrainian sleep app Avrora sold to US firm with proceeds to help aid Ukraine's war relief

Ukrainian mobility app developer Boosters (from the Genesis ecosystem), which develops popular mobile apps including Promova, Manifest, and JustDone has sold one of its most successful products, the sleep improvement app Avrora.

Avrora was founded in 2018 and has helped over 10 million people with sleep issues, who have completed over 40 million sessions and generated more than $15 million in revenue.

In 2020, Avrora became the number one sleep app in the US by downloads and ranked third in the Meditation and Sleep category.

After the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Boosters CEO Mykhailo Galian sought a buyer for Avrora so that he could donate part of the deal's profits to help his fellow Ukrainians. He saw this exit as an opportunity to make a significant donation to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

"Over time, with the help of professional sleep experts, we built a comprehensive application that has a smart alarm clock, sleep data tracking, nighttime sound tracking, and a library with more than two hundred pieces of content to help you fall asleep and stay asleep."

"I'm extremely happy that the product that the Boosters team has put so much effort and energy into will get a second wind in the hands of Ken, who really sees the value in what Avrora provides and has an ambitious plan for its development. It brings me even more joy knowing that the profit from the deal will help Ukrainians affected by the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine," says Galian.

Galian also credits Avrora's success to his Boosters colleagues Valeriia Vakulska, CEO of Manifest, and Andrew Skrypnyk, CEO and co-founder of Promova. Valeriia launched performance marketing and formed Avrora's marketing team, and Andrew joined the team as a technical advisor to develop the sleep and snoring training technology.

"In the context of Avrora, I am most proud of the first million in revenue earned in a month. At the time, this amount seemed colossal. I'm also particularly proud of how we managed to keep up our performance in one of the last quarters of the year, which is a high season for marketing."

At that time, shared that the number of users engaged in one day exceeded the population of his hometown, Kolomyia (Ukraine:

The app was purchased by US app development company One Eleven. According to One Eleven CEO One Ken Colbert:

"We were very impressed with the quality of the Avrora app/code and track record of success, making this acquisition an easy decision for us."

The company plans to continue working with Avrora's existing user base and increasing the number of downloads to secure Avrora's place among the top five apps in its niche.

"At One Eleven, we are excited about this acquisition and the idea that we can now tangibly help people around the world improve their sleep quality."

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. However, Boosters will allocate a portion of the profits— $85,000— to supporting several important charitable initiatives, including the Children of Heroes charitable foundation, which helps children who lost their parents due to the war, and the KOLO charitable foundation initiative, which was created to evacuate injured defenders from the frontlines.

The company aims not only to support individual important initiatives, but also to provide long-term assistance that will have an impact on society and, in line with the company's overall mission, improve lives and conditions and provide special opportunities in Ukraine during a difficult period of conflict.