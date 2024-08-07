AccountsIQ partners with IRIS to integrate payroll and HR

Accounting SaaS AccountsIQ and IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a global leader in accounting, edtech, and human capital management solutions, will partner to provide an integrated suite of cloud-based payroll, HR and finance solutions.

The two businesses previously collaborated on IRIS HR Marketplace.

This end-to-end integration will be implemented in six weeks, to provide businesses with a cloud-based suite of payroll, HR and finance solutions that cover the entire employee lifecycle.

Steve Allen, Financial Director at IFX, commented: “The year before last we experienced 110% growth. We could not have done that without AccountsIQ. If we were still on Sage 50, we would have collapsed or at the very least needed a much bigger finance team.”

Stephanie Coward, Managing Director of HCM at IRIS, added: “We are thrilled to welcome AccountsIQ to IRIS' HR Marketplace as a strategic partner. In today's fast-paced workforce, HR and payroll professionals are seeking cloud technology that simplifies workflows and maintains compliance across multiple countries and regions.

"With the AccountsIQ offering, our customers will gain access to a fully integrated, cloud-based suite of payroll, HR and finance solutions to help them save time, improve cost control and profitability. We look forward to broadening this partnership in the coming months."

Tony Connolly, founder and CEO at AccountsIQ, added: “We are excited about this next stage of collaboration with the IRIS team. There’s no doubt that HR, finance, and payroll software must work together seamlessly, but far too often, this isn’t the case.

"When these systems are integrated, it not only streamlines tasks and saves valuable time but also helps users take their businesses to the next level. Cloud platforms are integral to this mission, and this extended partnership is a fantastic opportunity for both AccountsIQ and IRIS to provide a more unified service to our customers.”

With AccountsIQ now available to Staffology and Cascade business customers, plans are underway to expand its integration across IRIS’ accountancy products.

software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognised as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

