ABH Optics raises €1M to develop the world’s thinnest and lightest eyeglass lenses

Copenhagen eyeglass lens maker ABH Optics has raised €1M Pre-Seed funding.

Founded in 2022 the company has developed novel eyeglass lenses using nanotechnology that are notably thinner and more cost-efficient for high prescription power.

Its proprietary technology enables customisation for both optical power and structural defects, resulting in ultra-thin, lightweight, and environmentally friendly lenses that use less plastic.

Targeting the 13 per cent of eyeglass wearers with prescriptions over +/- 4 diopters, ABH Optics offers lenses, even for prescriptions up to +/-20 diopters, that are less than 2 mm thick.

High-Tech Gründerfonds led the funding. According to Olaf Joeressen, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF:

“We are excited to support ABH Optics in their journey to disrupt the eyeglass lenses market with meta-optics.” Their innovative approach to lens manufacturing has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with high dioptre prescriptions, and we see a bright future for their technology in the market.”

Bo Svarrer Hansen, CEO of ABH Optics, shared:

“This funding marks a significant milestone for ABH Optics. We are thrilled to have the support of HTGF as we strive to bring our innovative lenses to the market.” “Our technology not only enhances the comfort and aesthetics for those with high prescriptions but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability.”

This funding will help ABH Optics ApS develop and commercialise its eyeglass lenses.

Lead image: ABH Optics co-founders, Anders Kristensen, Henrik Bense-Petersen, and Bo Svarrer Hansen. Photo: uncredited.