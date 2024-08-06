DemoSquare secures €1.28M for its AI tech that helps businesses stay ahead of legislation

Swiss AI startup DemoSquare has secured €1.28 million (CHF 1.2 million).

DemoSquare develops AI technologies to help companies anticipate regulatory changes. As political uncertainties and regulatory trends continue to rise globally, it has become imperative for companies to monitor legislative changes meticulously. Failing to do so can expose businesses to critical risks. That's where DemoSquare comes in.

DemoSquare offers an AI-powered SaaS platform designed to help companies navigate the complexities of regulations efficiently and stay ahead of legislation.

It collects and aggregates political and regulatory data coming from multiple sources, such as the Swiss parliament, federal courts, news media, and more. Its machine learning algorithms then extract patterns and information from these data to make public affairs teams more effective.

For example, its monitoring pipeline tracks changes and sends email alerts when a regulation that’s important to a company moves forward. We’re also developing predictive models to estimate the chances of law proposals becoming actual legislation.

It empowers companies to search through thousands of legislative procedures, receive alerts on regulatory developments, identify relevant political stakeholders, and even predict the adoption of new laws.

DemoSquare’s roots trace back to the PhD research in machine learning and artificial intelligence of its founders, Dr Victor Kristof (CEO) and Dr Jérémie Rappaz (CTO), at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).

QBIT Capital led the round, supported by co-investor High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

The funding will help the company expand its reach to the broader European market.

