European startups are unlocking the power of nanotech

Nanotechnology is a rapidly evolving field with the potential to transform science and technology. Its ability to manipulate matter at the atomic and molecular level opens up new possibilities for creating materials and devices with unprecedented properties and functionalities.

Here are promising startups in the space to watch:

Poly-Dtech (France)

Founded in 2019, Poly-Dtech is a company based in Strasbourg that develops and produces immunoassays and Lateral Flow tests based on high-performance fluorescent nanoparticles with unique features.

It aims to enhance current screening, drug discovery, and early disease diagnosis by advancing biomarker detection in scientific research and medical diagnostics.

Specifically, Bright-Dtech offers a range of fluorescent dyes using nanoparticles that emit light across a spectrum from green to infrared , providing high sensitivity and accuracy in detection. These dyes surpass existing products by significantly improving biomarker detection across diverse sample types and concentration levels, including previously undetected biomarkers.

The company provides ready-to-use kits that simplify using their fluorescent dyes and nanoparticles in research and diagnostic applications.

Nanosci (Poland)

Nanosci is developing air purification and disinfection technology using nanotechnology.

The company has created an innovative solution for air purification that addresses both air pollutants and viruses. It uses a nanotech-based photocatalytic engine that can be integrated into various electrical appliances, such as lighting fixtures and ventilation systems.

This technology aims to provide a high index of air purification, low electricity consumption, and maintenance-free operation for years without filter changes.

Usecases include elevators, public transport, and school classrooms.

Nium (UK)

Nium develops patent-pending nanotechnology that produces greener ammonia.

Ammonia is used in a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications from fertiliser to shipping fuel and metal extraction in mining. However about 80-90 per cent of industrially produced ammonia is currently made using fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, through the Haber-Bosch process. This results in significant greenhouse gas emissions.

In response, Nium has developed modular energy-efficient small-scale chemical reactors (it calls them minions) that synthesise ammonia at a fraction of the price and pollution of traditional methods.

Replacing the Haber-Bosch-derived global ammonia market with Nium's cleaner alternative can eliminate 1-2 per cent of global CO2 emissions from agriculture, a further 3 per cent from shipping and expedite the replacement of grey hydrogen with green hydrogen around the world.

Chiral (Switzerland)

Chiral develops robotic machines to integrate nanomaterials into electronic devices to enhance performance.

The machines offer the complete automated assembly of clean nanotransistors at wafer scale with unprecedented precision and speed. They can robotically place micrometre-sized (or even nanometer-sized) materials on small chips.

The tech can be used in high-performance transistors, low-power chemical and physical sensors, nanoscale systems exhibiting quantum effects, and targeted drug delivery systems

INEM Technologies (Greece)

Spun out of the Democritus University of Thrace, INEM Technologies, develops advanced nanomaterials and electrochemical devices, particularly for lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology. The company aims to push the boundaries of battery performance, targeting improvements in temperature resilience, weight, charging time, and overall lifespan.

Lithium-ion batteries perform poorly in the minus Celsius temperatures. Inem has developed AIM Cell, a novel internal pre-heating method for low-temperature batteries.

The AIM Cell™ technology offers fast and uniform pre-heating of the active material from low temperatures of -40oC, with low energy consumption. The tech is chemistry agnostic, meaning it can be implemented on any battery electrode. Solid-state batteries could also benefit from the advantages of AIM™ heating, as it can keep the solid electrolyte warm during operation.

The company has also developed The HELT Cell, spun out of space tech, to eliminate the need for RHU (radioisotope heater units) for the batteries in Exploration Vehicles in Lunar Missions.

Envue Technologies (Sweden)

Envue Technologies is a spinout from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

The company specialises in nanoparticle characterisation technology, offering innovative solutions for analysing freely moving and label-free single molecules. It has developed a patent-pending innovation called Nanofluidic scattering microscopy.

NSM is based on optical microscopy of small objects suspended inside Nanofluidic channels. In this configuration, light scattered from the object and the channel will interfere, resulting in a magnified optical signature.

Objects moving inside the channel can be tracked, and their size can be determined based on their movement characteristics.

Researchers can use the technology in a variety of applications, including :

Studying proteins and other biomolecules, e.g. Mass and Size characterisation, DNA tracking and characterisation

Quality control, e.g., identifying species in complex media and counting particles.

Lead image: Nium. Photo: uncredited.