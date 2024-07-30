Swiss green aviation fuel startup Metafuels secures $4.9M

Zurich-based climate tech startup Metafuels and the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) has been awarded a grant from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy to construct an e-SAF pilot plant for the development of sustainable aviation fuel.

The grant will contribute to the realisation of a pilot facility to demonstrate the innovative aerobrew technology developed by Metafuels and the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI for the production of sustainable aviation fuel made from renewable energies, a so-called e-SAF. Operation is planned for early 2025. The facility, which will be the first of its kind in Switzerland, will be set up at the PSI campus in Villigen AG.

Aviation is included in Switzerland’s net-zero target and the government recognises the significant role e-SAF will play to achieve this.

PSI is Switzerland’s largest research institute for natural and engineering sciences. Set to be the country’s first such plant, the facility will be installed at the PSI campus in Villigen AG and will focus on demonstrating groundbreaking sustainable aviation fuel technology for large-scale commercial deployment.

Metafuels, along with technology development partner PSI, have secured the grant funding under the Pilot & Demonstration (P&D) programme, on account of the highly innovative nature of their technology and close alignment with the key objectives of the Swiss Energy Strategy 2050. The timing is crucial, as the decarbonization of aviation emerges as one of the greatest technological challenges. While current alternatives such as electrification and hydrogen remain years away from widespread adoption, especially for long-haul flights due to logistical and design hurdles, sustainable aviation fuel emerges as a viable drop-in replacement for conventional kerosene.

Developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) made using renewable electricity (e-SAF)—a further environmentally-refined version of what has emerged as the leading long-term strategy to decarbonize air travel. It does not require the re-engineering or re-purchase of aircraft—nor a redesign of the underlying fueling infrastructure which supports both commercial and cargo airlines, route planning, and the existing customer experience, all of which make it an attractive and versatile option.

aerobrew e-SAF can replace conventional kerosene regardless of the size and type of aircraft or whether it operates short- or long-haul. But unlike competitors in this space, aerobrew technology aims to achieve the lowest cost of production through high efficiency and ultra-high yield of e-SAF. Similarly, the technology is expected to achieve high environmental performance—through an up to 90% reduction of life cycle emissions and not chipping away at food and feed supply chains.

The aviation sector accounts for over 2% of global CO2 emissions—some 800 million tonnes.