EGYM secures $200M, Mubadala acquires stake in Revolut, and the Hungarian tech surge

This week we tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇮🇹 European Investment Bank lends Nexi €220M
🇩🇪 Wellness platform EGYM secures $200M of growth capital
🇸🇪 Sweden’s H2 Green Steel changes name to Stegra and gets nearly €100M to build the near-zero emission steel production facility
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 The Italian breakdown assistance scaleup hlpy is taking over its Cologne-based competitor MySchleppApp
🇩🇰 Fintech startup November First acquired by Visma to strengthen payment solutions for SMEs
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s The Sharing Group acquires majority stake in Drop Mobility
🇬🇧 Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala acquires stake in Revolut, valuing the fintech at $45B
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Spanish firm Acurio Ventures to invest €150M in early-stage startups
🤑 Miura Partners raises over €800m in 2024
♀️ Playfair Capital and top VC funds support female founders in Europe with remote office hours
💸 SeedBlink launches Raise Hub to simplify equity management
🗞️ In other (important) news
💸 Revolut hits 10m milestone after £34bn valuation
🦄 Unveiling impact Unicorns: Norrsken Foundation's annual Impact/100
🍓 Raspberry Pi revenue surges in first results as a listed company
🤖 Nebius opens new GPU cluster in Paris, part of $1B European AI investment by mid-2025
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇭🇺 The Hungarian tech surge: Where global investments meet local expertise
✈️ Startup Arcube takes flight, unlocking billions in airline ancillary revenue
🏈 "I don’t think we are going to see AI-produced Super Bowl ads yet”, says Klarna marketing chief
🇩🇰 Danish startup Self.io unveils smart massage robots for personalised wellness on demand
📼 PLOY: The video platform bridging the gap for Gen Z workplace recruitment
😎 6 startups fueling the future of influencer content creation
🔭 European tech startups to watch🇱🇻 🇩🇪
🇷🇴 Romanian edtech Youni raises €900,000 for AI-driven university admissions
🇬🇧 Invizius raises £950,000 for dialysis treatment
⛑️ British Design Fund invests £150,000 in Corryn Biotechnologies' wound care solutions
🇮🇹 Outdoor adventure booking platform Mapo Tapo secures €1.15М funding
🇨🇭 ValTech Lifesciences scores £130,000 for prosthetic heart valves
🇧🇪 AxonJay raises €1.5М for deeptech AI assistant
