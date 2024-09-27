General

EGYM secures $200M, Mubadala acquires stake in Revolut, and the Hungarian tech surge

This week we tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 6 hours ago
EGYM secures $200M, Mubadala acquires stake in Revolut, and the Hungarian tech surge
This week we tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.  In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇮🇹 European Investment Bank lends Nexi €220M

🇩🇪 Wellness platform EGYM secures $200M of growth capital

🇸🇪 Sweden’s H2 Green Steel changes name to Stegra and gets nearly €100M to build the near-zero emission steel production facility

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 The Italian breakdown assistance scaleup hlpy is taking over its Cologne-based competitor MySchleppApp

🇩🇰 Fintech startup November First acquired by Visma to strengthen payment solutions for SMEs

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s The Sharing Group acquires majority stake in Drop Mobility

🇬🇧 Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala acquires stake in Revolut, valuing the fintech at $45B

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Spanish firm Acurio Ventures to invest €150M in early-stage startups

🤑 Miura Partners raises over €800m in 2024

♀️  Playfair Capital and top VC funds support female founders in Europe with remote office hours

💸 SeedBlink launches Raise Hub to simplify equity management

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸  Revolut hits 10m milestone after £34bn valuation

🦄  Unveiling impact Unicorns: Norrsken Foundation's annual Impact/100

🍓 Raspberry Pi revenue surges in first results as a listed company

🤖 Nebius opens new GPU cluster in Paris, part of $1B European AI investment by mid-2025

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇭🇺 The Hungarian tech surge: Where global investments meet local expertise

✈️ Startup Arcube takes flight, unlocking billions in airline ancillary revenue

🏈  "I don’t think we are going to see AI-produced Super Bowl ads yet”, says Klarna marketing chief

🇩🇰 Danish startup Self.io unveils smart massage robots for personalised wellness on demand

📼 PLOY: The video platform bridging the gap for Gen Z workplace recruitment

😎  6 startups fueling the future of influencer content creation

🔭 European tech startups to watch🇱🇻 🇩🇪 

🇷🇴 Romanian edtech Youni raises €900,000 for AI-driven university admissions

🇬🇧 Invizius raises £950,000 for dialysis treatment

⛑️ British Design Fund invests £150,000 in Corryn Biotechnologies' wound care solutions

🇮🇹 Outdoor adventure booking platform Mapo Tapo secures €1.15М funding

🇨🇭 ValTech Lifesciences scores £130,000 for prosthetic heart valves

🇧🇪 AxonJay raises €1.5М for deeptech AI assistant

