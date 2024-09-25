6 startups fueling the future of influencer content creation

The advent of monetisation opportunities on social media platforms birthed a new class of creators and influencers who make their income from content creation and distribution.

Early platforms like Canva, Linktree, and Ninja Outreach made significant strides in simplifying content creation, analysis, and distribution. However, recent innovations in AI technology are opening up even more possibilities for creators.

Here are some of the companies to watch:

Customuse (UK)

Customuse is an AI-powered 3D design platform founded in 2021 that enables users to create, share, and explore custom designs for various digital applications.

Its digital studio can be used to create skins and clothes for games like Roblox and Minecraft, social media filters for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, and fashion designs for virtual platforms like Zepeto

The platform leverages AI technology to simplify the 3D design process, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced creators.

Integrated with platforms like Roblox Studio, offers the ability to sell designs on marketplaces (e.g., Roblox, Zepeto) and the potential to earn in-game currency.

Customuse has over 2 million designers and creators in its community.

Hypefy (Croatia)

HYPEFY is an AI-powered automated platform for influencer marketing.

Hypefy addresses common challenges in influencer marketing, such as finding the right influencers, managing communications, and tracking campaign performance.

Its platform aims to automate and simplify these processes, making influencer marketing more accessible and efficient for businesses of various sizes.

It enables companies to achieve 5x lower CPM compared to manually managed campaigns, can save up to 80 per cent of time spent on campaign management, and offers real-time analytics and comprehensive reports.

Jupitrr AI (UK)

Videos have become an increasingly crucial strategy for creators like coaches, founders, YouTubers, and course creators to generate leads and build personal brands.

Jupitrr AI automatically creates B-roll for creators' content marketing videos, e.g stock videos, web images, GIFs and more, powered by AI.

It generates stock footage, stock images/videos, subtitles, and more in over 23 languages, for any platform.

Behave (Romania)

Influencer marketing is costly and inaccessible for smaller players. Average collaboration costs $240, making it hard for small brands and influencers to sustain engagement.

In response, Behave connects small to medium influencers and brands through AI-driven recommendations, trust scores, and integrated payment solutions.

It offers a community hub and marketplace that make the creators a brand themselves and give access to small to medium brands and venues to influencer marketing to bring more credibility, awareness, and conversion.

PhygitalTwin (UK)

PhygitalTwin has developed an AI tool that enables brands and creators to bring their 2D/ 3D/ AI designs to life, to be turned into production ready patterns, in real time.

The platform uses AR and Skins (customisable visual appearances or outfits for avatars to test demand in social media and games, increasing sales conversions by 40 per cent and reducing returns by up to 25 per cent.

Creators and brands can have their own shops on the platform and once sold, garments are automatically produced on-demand through a global network of high end 3D print factories and delivered.

Kolsquare (France)

Kolsquare is a platform that helps brands manage influencer marketing campaigns, focusing on identifying and collaborating with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs aka well-respected influencers with proven expertise in a particular field ) to optimise brand communication.

It enables marketing professionals to easily identify the best Content Creators profiles by filtering their content and audience, and to build and manage their campaigns end-to.end, including measuring results and benchmarking performance against competitors.

It partners with over 2,000 influencers in 180 countries on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube as well as brands including Coca-Cola, Netflix, Sony Music, Publicis, Sézane, Sephora, El Corte Inglés, and Lacoste.