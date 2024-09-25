APRON raises $30M Series B for SMB payments tech

APRON, the business payments powerhouse, has raised a $30M Series B funding round to help more small business owners make it by digitising and simplifying the payments process, and bring greater security to these companies’ cash flow.

The investment was led by Zinal Growth, a growth-stage focused tech fund backed by the founder of Checkout.com. Existing investors Index Ventures, who led Apron’s $15M Series A in September 2023, and Bessemer Venture Partners participated in the round, alongside investor Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and Principal at Build Collective.

Receiving and making payments are pain points universally felt and endured by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). So much so that the average SMB owner spends up to 20% of their working week issuing, paying and managing invoices and the associated admin that exists around them*. Taking time away from serving customers to grapple with these payments is no guarantee of company success. More than four in five small and medium-sized businesses in the UK fail due to cash flow issues.

Apron enables business owners and their accountants to receive, sort, approve, pay and reconcile invoices in seconds. By taking a ‘town square’ approach in which suppliers, buyers and their accountants can manage payments between themselves smoothly and seamlessly, Apron helps SMBs reduce precious time and effort spent arranging and chasing payments, and get back to serving their customers and building their businesses.

Through its proprietary payments platform, Apron enables customers to pay anyone, whether its employees or suppliers anywhere in the world. Apron also integrates easily with a business’s existing accounting tools (Xero or Quickbooks) for instant payment reconciliation.

Founded in late 2021 by Bogdan Uzbekov, a former product leader at Revolut, Apron’s customer base of UK-based SMBs is fast-expanding, largely through word-of-mouth. Since securing a $15m Series A in September 2023, the number of SMB customers served by Apron has increased by over 20x. Today, thousands of invoices and millions in payments pass through Apron’s platform daily, helping more businesses save time and get back to doing what they love.

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder of Checkout.com and Chairman of Zinal Growth, commented: “We’ve been deeply impressed by the execution and vision of Bogdan and the Apron team. They have created a delightful product for both SMBs and accountants, and we are excited to continue supporting them on their journey.”

Luca Schmid, Managing Partner of Zinal Growth, said: “We believe Apron is solving a key pain point that SMB owners know only too well, making managing payments an efficient and enjoyable experience. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Apron as they enter the next phase of their journey.”

Bogdan Uzbekov, Founder & CEO of Apron, comments: “Every business we speak to is looking for consumer-grade quality in their B2B software. It doesn’t make sense to them that, in their personal lives, payments can be made and received instantly, but that in business the process is long-winded, siloed and not fit for purpose. With new investment and expertise on board, we’re excited to bring new talent into the team to innovate, design and build the sort of B2B payments experience that truly flips payments from painful to powerful.”

Proceeds of the investment will be used to expand Apron’s engineering and product teams ahead of significant milestones on the startup’s 2025 roadmap. The team will launch a new product that specifically brings Apron to larger suppliers that issue invoices to thousands of SMB customers, helping them eliminate the manual work of collecting revenue and get paid faster. The team will also bring to market a new affordable and accessible, expenses management solution tailored for SMBs to sit alongside its Bill Pay product in response to customer demand for alternatives to market incumbents.