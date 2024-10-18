LyondellBasell acquires APK: a move towards circular economy

Rotterdam company LyondellBasell (LYB) today announced it became full owner of APK AG in Merseburg, Germany.

APK will be fully integrated and continue as part of LYB, a sustainability leader in the chemical industry.

LYB is one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, developing, manufacturing and marketing high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare.

As part of the acquisition, LYB will further develop the APK’s unique solvent-based technology for low-density polyethylene (LDPE) to produce new high-purity materials for flexible packaging for personal care products, meeting the demands of customers and brand owners.

LYB aims to increase the recycling of hard-to-recycle flexible plastic waste materials – which today make up most of the mixed plastic waste from the consumer sector. The materials produced will be sold under LYB’s Circulen portfolio.

"We are excited to complete the acquisition of solvent-based recycling technology company APK, securing the future of more than a hundred employees and adding another solution for our customers to meet their circularity ambitions and goals,” says Yvonne van der Laan, LYB executive vice president of circular and low carbon solutions.

“This technology complements our excellent mechanical recycling technology, as well as our proprietary advanced recycling technology. We see this as a crucial addition to our portfolio on our journey to a circular economy, helping end plastic waste.”

LYB laid foundational stones for its first industrial-scale MoReTec plant for catalytic advanced recycling in Wesseling on September 19 with German Chancellor Scholz.

“We are incredibly pleased to be part of LYB. LYB offers great expertise, career opportunities and financial strength to lift the company to the next level,” says Maik Pusch, former director of corporate development at APK AG and integration lead.