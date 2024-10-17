Zerve raises $7.6M Seed to streamline developer data workflows

Zerve, the data science and AI development platform that empowers code-first data teams to cut cycle times by up to 9x, announced today that it has raised a seed round of $7.6 million.

Established in 2021 in Ireland, Zerve aims to elevate the impact of AI and data workflows by providing a unique, developer-centric platform based on its filed-patent architecture that guarantees resilience and scalability.

Today, the efficiency and measurable impact of code-first data teams are becoming more scrutinised within enterprises. Many AI and data workflows that could have transformative effects on organisations do not leave the development stage. Those that do have to overcome many hurdles, including deployment handovers to separate development and engineering teams, and issues with version control, reproducibility, and cloud infrastructure.

Zerve’s end-to-end platform provides an environment that simplifies the building, managing and deployment of these workflows. Zerve enables data teams to reduce cycle times and maximise ROI significantly through features like automated infrastructure management, language

interoperability, robust version controls, package management and deployment processes.

Zerve commercially launched its product in February of this year. It has successfully onboarded elite code-first data teams in major organisations globally, with over 4,000 users signing up to its free product tier in just three months.

Zerve CEO Phily Hayes said:

“The stick we measure ourselves by is how much more throughput the teams we’re working with have been able to achieve, whether that is reducing their overall cycle time for projects or increasing their speed to recommendations. The speed at which data and AI projects run can sometimes feel like death by 1,000 cuts, so on-top of our 100% guaranteed, resilience-based architecture, we have cleared the path-to-output by removing the smaller hurdles that get in the way.”

Paladin Capital Group led the funding, which was participated in by existing investor Elkstone and angels, including Rob Hickey, former Executive Vice President of Engineering at DataRobot.

Ken Pentimonti, Managing Director, Paladin Capital Group, added:

“The limitations of current solutions have placed a big barrier in front of innovation at organisations seeking to realise the potential of data science and AI. Zerve’s intuitive platform can release that potential and improve the safety and reliability of the software ultimately deployed.”

Lead Image: Zerve co-founders Jason Hilary, Greg Michaelson and Phily Hayes. Photo: uncredited.