Bendi raises $1.04M to secure supply chain risk management

Predictive data intelligence platform Bendi announced today that it has raised $1.04 million in Pre-Seed funding.

Bendi is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses identify, analyse and manage ESG risks in complex global supply chains.

Founded in 2020, Bendi addresses the challenge of managing global supply chain risk with its flagship platform, Prism, which automates supply chain mapping and ESG risk assessments.

The blind spots of traditional supply chain assessment

Historically, supply chain risk management has been a slow, manual process involving supplier questionnaires, indexes and on-site audits to assess supplier practices.

These methods also depend heavily on supplier cooperation – particularly in the deepest tiers of the chain, where companies lack a direct commercial relationship.

Without visibility, businesses often struggle to gather the necessary data which leads to gaps in their risk assessment and can make it difficult to respond proactively to issues as wide ranging as harmful chemical contamination in India, mass embezzlement in South Korea and repeated union busting in Peru.

Using AI to identify, analyse, and classify over 100 risk indicators — including human rights violations, environmental hazards, and governance concerns — in real-time across multiple data sources and in over 35 languages, Bendi’s platform Prism provides businesses with a faster, more cost-effective way to surface risks that may otherwise remain hidden deep within their supply chains.

The future of supply chain transparency means navigating stricter regulations and rising risks

Recent legislation such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) place new demands on companies to provide detailed evidence of their supply chain’s sustainable practices and product provenance.

Stricter compliance requirements, increased penalties, and the risk of reputational damage are forcing businesses to reassess how they manage their supply chains.

Bendi was co-founded by CEO Mandeep Soor, a former strategist for the Boston Consulting Group, the British Business Bank and data science startup Pivigo; Chief Research Officer Benjamin Norsworthy who has over 15 years of experience in sustainability with organisations such as Burberry and Global Fashion Agenda; and CTO Olivier Bacs, who has led enterprise-grade software development for companies such as CircleCl and The Economist.

Soor’s passion for addressing labour experience comes from her childhood experience watching her mother work as an informal seamstress for UK high-street brands, paid by the piece and earning precarious wages.

She said:

“As global supply chains become more complex, the tools to ensure transparency, resilience and sustainability are no longer a nice-to-have. They’re becoming a licence to operate. Our mission is to empower companies to take responsible actions and strengthen their supply chains easily and efficiently.”

Norsworthy added:

“Having experienced the challenges of managing complex supply chains in the fashion industry firsthand, I saw the need for a solution that could provide both deep visibility and actionable insights. Bendi is helping companies understand their supply chains and actively manage risks related to them."

VC Midven, part of the global Future Planet Capital fund led the round which also included Heartfelt Capital, Chasing Rainbows as well as angels and Innovate UK.

Ruper Lyle, Director at Midven, added:

“Bendi’s approach to supply chain transparency and risk management is critical in today’s complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape.

With global legislation tightening around sustainability and responsible sourcing, Bendi is well-positioned to lead the market.”

Jack Wyse, Business Development Manager at fashion traceability platform Textile Genesis, said:

“The detail of risk information with sources, severity and assurance that Bendi provides is more nuanced than any other I’ve seen in the market. This level of insight allows you to make decisions that are truly evidence-backed.”

This funding will allow Bendi to enhance its platform further, expand the team, and extend its capabilities across more industries and markets.”

Lead image: Bendi cofounders Mandeep Soor, Benjamin Norsworthy and Olivier Bacs. Photo: uncredited.