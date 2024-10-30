Wobby raises $1.2M Seed for the fight against misinformation

The AI-powered information platform Wobby has raised $1.2 million Seed funding.

In a world where information spreads rapidly, Wobby takes a step back to provide broader context. Using AI and automation, the platform aggregates data and generates new insights. Knowledge workers can produce content more accurately and efficiently and transparency is embedded in every step of the process, which is crucial in fields where factual accuracy is paramount.

For example, journalists can access poverty statistics from Statbel with a few clicks, analysts can generate climate change charts based on recent studies, and management consultants can integrate sales and financial data into clear client reports. With Wobby, knowledge workers save up to 75 per cent of their time on research, analysis, and content production.

Founded in 2023, Antwerp-based company Wobby is led by former investigative journalist Amra Dorjbayar (CEO) and Nathan Tetroashvili (CTO). Both previously contributed to the fact-checking platform deCheckers.

With Wobby, they continue their fight against misinformation, providing a centralised tool for knowledge workers seeking reliable information.

“Knowledge workers today face an overload of information and tools, making it increasingly difficult to find credible sources and organise their work effectively,” explains Amra Dorjbayar.

“While many AI tools speed up information gathering and content creation, they also introduce additional complexity. Wobby aims to resolve this by combining all essential knowledge functions in a single platform, allowing users to access reliable insights quickly and translate them into action.”

Currently, Wobby has a team of seven employees, primarily developers, and serves 12 major clients, including Roularta, Belga, Mediafin, Zimmo, Becom, and FSA. The startup is running a pilot project in the UK and has test users in 73 countries.

Last year, Wobby was the only non-US company invited by the US government to discuss transparency and open data.

“Our platform is valuable across various sectors, from journalists to researchers and business analysts,” says Nathan Tetroashvili.

“With this new funding round, we can accelerate our marketing efforts in Europe and begin our first commercial steps in the US. By the end of next year, we’re aiming for a revenue of two million dollars.”

Shaping Impact Group: SI3 fund, V-Ventures, and imec.istart participated in this round.

According to Selim Vanbecelaere, Partner at Shaping Impact Group:

“Wobby’s mission and passion for countering polarisation align perfectly with the values of our SI3 fund.”

Lot Carlier, Managing Director at V-Ventures, shared:

“Wobby’s innovative approach and impressive progress confirm our confidence in their potential to shape the future of knowledge work.”

This investment will allow the company to expand into new European markets and make its first commercial moves in the United States.

Lead image: Wobby. Photo: uncredited.