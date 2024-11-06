4impact Capital closes second Fund at €68M

Dutch-based VC fund 4impact Capital, has successfully closed its second fund (Fund II) at a final total of €68 million.

This SFDR Article 9 fund focuses on early-stage digital and sustainability ventures in northwest Europe. It provides scalable solutions for global challenges while delivering strong financial returns.

4impact capital launched its first fund in 2019 and is complemented by seven venture partners in Europe and the US who are industry experts have built successful businesses.

Since its first closing last year, Fund II has backed six transformative ventures, including Coolgradient, which optimises energy and water consumption in data centres.

Deftpower leverages EV batteries to address grid imbalances, while Carbonfuture is a provider of high-quality durable carbon removal credits, and recently secured a successful Series A funding round.

“We don’t just invest - we partner with them, providing the support needed to fuel their growth and success. What drives us is the opportunity to catalyse positive change, and we are excited to help shape future businesses,” said 4impact founding partner Pauline Wink.

Founding partner Ali Najafbagy adds:

“Our tech focus areas are remote sensing, AI and big data, and emerging technologies such as blockchain. Through these digital technologies, we can help solve parts of labour shortage and contribute to a sustainable and competitive Europe and beyond.”

The successful launch of Fund II is backed by early supporters and visionary investors, including founders, industry leaders and institutional investors such as Invest-NL, the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Oost NL, and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), reflecting confidence in 4impact’s mission of impact investing.