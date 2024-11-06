Allfocal Optics secures $5.3M for mixed reality lenses

AllFocal Optics, a deeptech startup creating nanophotonic lens technology for always-in-focus images, has raised $5.3M in funding, comprised of a $3.6million (£2.8m) equity raise, led by SpeedInvest, and Innovate UK grants.

AllFocal Optics' thin nanophotonic lenses claims users can visually access virtual information in the real world without the nausea and discomfort typically associated with virtual, augmented and mixed reality.

If trials are successful, AllFocal’s advanced nanotech devices can be built into cars’ heads-up displays to put sat-nav directions on windscreens, doctors would be able to display vital medical information on smart glasses during procedures and consumers could use nausea-free headsets to interact with virtual games in physical settings.

The first trials of AllFocal Optics in car settings will take place early next year in partnership with Jaguar LandRover. The firm anticipates its lenses to be in augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headset in the next two years.

Dr Pawan Shretha, AllFocal’s founder and CEO said: “Critical to XR’s mass adoption is enabling users to interact with virtual images for as long as they like, without feeling nauseous, and to seamlessly shift focus between physical and virtual environments. Our technology, compatible with LCD, OLED, or any type of display, makes that possible.

"By projecting a digital image onto a user’s retina, it keeps the image in focus regardless of how the eyes adjust to the surrounding world, completely eliminating any discomfort. After more than a decade of research, we’re now ready to take our technology to market, unleashing possibilities across automotive, medical, engineering industries, and more.”

Rick Hao, Speedinvest’s deeptech partner added: “ AllFocal has unique technologies that are fundamentally changing the way nanophotonics are designed. Their patented technology is the key enabler for a variety of industries, including smart-glasses, heads-up display and defence. We are thrilled to support AllFocal Optics as they push the boundaries of visual technology. AllFocal is recreating human vision via its technology - this is critical to the future of any industry.”