Speak at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025: be heard by Europe's tech leaders

Speaker applications are now open for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

The Summit will take place in London on March 25 - 26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre.

It provides a critical means of fostering meaningful connections with Europe's most influential tech leaders, investors, and rising startups.

What are we looking for?

We welcome speakers on diverse topics that span critical areas such as AI, entrepreneurship, sustainability, fintech, quantum computing, and climate tech. We give bonus points to those offering presentations that include personal experience, case examples, data-backed findings, actionable insights, and simply content that will blow us away.

Speakers can be founders, investors, C-level corporate executives with a focus on digital transformation, or others in the startup and tech ecosystems.

Do you have a unique perspective, valuable insights, or world-changing ideas that need to be heard?

This year's the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 event in May hosted over 1200 participants and 120 speakers and was a hive of activity and enthusiastic discussion, not to mention some fantastic startup pitching.

Speakers included:

Matt Ondler, President @Axiom Space.

Saqib Bhatti, Minister - Tech and the Digital Economy @UK Parliament

Darko Hajdukovic, Head of New Primary Markets and Deputy Head of Digital and Securities Markets @London Stock Exchange PLC

Agata Nowicka, Founder and CEO @Female Foundry

Akis Bratsos, Partner @Lakestar

Julie Karl Koch Fahler, Co-founder and COO @Agreena

Charlotte Guzzo, Co-founder and COO @Sano Genetics

At the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, we want to hear from more startups than ever, as well as industry entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders. If you've got something to say, apply today!

To sponsor the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, please contact us at [email protected]. You can purchase your tickets to attend the conference here.