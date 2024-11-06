Webel raises €1.4M for home services platform

Webel, a platform that allows users to find and hire all kinds of at-home services, has closed a €1.4M funding round from investors Goodwater Capital, Decelera Ventures and ZAKA VC. The round was raised specifically for international expansion, starting with London. The company hopes to facilitate the at-home service hiring sector, allowing users to compare thousands of qualified professional profiles and book services.

In addition to its expansion plans, Webel aims to explore cross-selling strategies across various categories on the platform and enhance its business profile by developing internal software.

Nacho Tejero, CEO and co-founder, commented: “With this capital injection, we can continue consolidating our national expansion, where we expect to close the year with 500% growth, while also opening the doors to international expansion, taking Webel outside Spain for the first time. Our model is unique, and we are 50% cheaper than any competitor, giving us a significant competitive advantage that will help us conquer similar markets.”

Samuel Zalesak, Associate and Member of Investment Committee at ZAKA VC, explained their reasons for ongoing support of Webel: "At ZAKA, we continue to invest in Webel because they exemplify the qualities we value in early-stage startups: Innovation, transparency, and data-driven growth. Our initial investment was driven by their unique platform leakage prevention feature, which incentivizes service suppliers to stay engaged by reducing fees and boosting visibility.

"This, in turn, allows Webel to expand efficiently while fostering strong relationships with service providers. Webel’s exceptional reporting capabilities, adaptability, and operational transparency further solidified our confidence, making them a standout in our portfolio. Their strategic approach has been a key driver of their continued success and growth.“

Over the past year, the platform’s services have grown by 650 percent with over 400,000 customers using the platform.