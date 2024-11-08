Healthtech

German HelloBetter secures €3M to personalise online therapy

New AI product ‘MindFIT’ was launched in stealth mode earlier this year.
Lucy Adams 7 hours ago
HelloBetter has raised €3M for its digital mental health product. Funding has been provided by the Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy of Brandenburg through the Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB).

The funding will be used to develop and commercialise its AI to personalise the user experience, aiming at improving adherence, user satisfaction and overall mental health outcomes.

The project named ‘MindFIT’, which was launched in stealth mode earlier this year, will see first results next year.

HelloBetter offers ten online therapy programs, addressing both common mental health conditions such as depression, insomnia, and panic disorders, as well as underserved conditions including vaginismus and chronic pain.

Six of these programmes have received approval from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and are fully integrated into Germany's standard healthcare system, available free of charge to all publicly insured adults as prescription digital therapeutics.

