Revolut to beef up M&A team, as hunts out acquisition targets

Revolut is beefing up its M&A unit, as the UK challenger bank looks to sniff out acquisition targets.

Revolut executive Ferran Sostres Sindreu, who sits in Revolut's corporate development team, took to LinkedIn to advertise a key M&A role at Revolut.

Sindreu said: “If you are interested in joining Revolut's M&A team, hit me up, we’re hiring!”

The job spec for finance and strategy manager includes “developing relationships with investment banks, investors, and other sources of acquisition targets” and “validating targets’ fit against Revolut's strategic priorities”.

The role will fit into Revolut’s Finance & Strategy team, which is understood to have been in place for five years and is around twenty-strong.

As well as hunting out acquisition targets, the unit is also understood to look at areas including modelling and corporate development.

Revolut, which is Europe’s most valuable privately held tech firm, has made acquisitions in the past.

In 2022, it acquired Arvog Forex, an Indian foreign exchange business while in 2021, it snapped up Nobly, a UK-headquartered point-of-sale business.