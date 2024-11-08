Borro raises €350K for intelligent reusable cup deposit system

Borro, a Brussels-based startup that has developed an intelligent deposit system for reusable cups, has raised €350,000 in funding

The adoption of reusable cups remains a pressing issue in the event industry. Last summer, Tomorrowland faced a €2 million fine for opting out of reusable cups; in response, Borro addresses a key challenge for major events: fraud prevention, reduced staffing costs, and an improved visitor experience.

Borro’s system links reusable cups directly to consumers’ bank cards. When attendees return their cups to designated smart return points, their deposits are automatically refunded, eliminating fraud, reducing wait times, and ensuring a smooth experience for guests.

The company was founded earlier this year and quickly demonstrated the effectiveness of its technology in a successful pilot at a top-tier Belgian football stadium.

“There's been an incredible amount of discussion about reusable cups in recent years,” says Borro co-founder Kasper Albers.

"With Borro, we aim to relieve event organisers of this burden, allowing them to focus on what really matters.”

The funding round was led by Seeder Fund, with additional support from Imec.istart and a group of private investors.

This investment will help Borro scale its solution further within Belgium and internationally.

Lead image: Kasper Albers and Glenn Verhaege, co-founders of Borro.