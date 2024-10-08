Belgian startup StriveCloud raises $1.5M to enhance digital customer loyalty and retention

Belgian gamification software startup StriveCloud has raised $1.5 million to increase customer retention and loyalty from digital applications.

The company provides marketers and product managers with tools to easily add games and other interactive elements to their apps or websites. This allows them to improve the user experience quickly and easily.

According to co-founder and managing partner Freek Borghgraef:

“Almost every app experiences major challenges with retaining and winning back users. For every 1,000 downloads, on average, only 200 people still use the application after 90 days. This is a significant cost for developers, especially given the high expenses associated with customer acquisition. If you want to boost your active user numbers substantially, we have the right strategy and tech tools."

StriveCloud allows customers to scale up the user experience for minimal cost. The company has already seen several of our clients triple their monthly users.

The funding round sees the company backed by investors Birdhouse Ventures, Fors VC, Seeder Fund, and angel investors including Alex Brabers and Jonas Deprez.

Joris De Koninck, founder of StriveCloud, shared:

“Over the past year, we have gathered valuable insights from our clients in Europe, North America and the Middle East that enable us to continue to innovate.”

Many sectors benefit from StriveCloud:

Share mobility services, including Canada's Evo, reward users based on mileage.

Health and fitness apps, such as American Zumba, use activity rings and smartwatches to motivate users.

Soccer clubs, such as Club Brugge, are doing community building and behaviour change thanks to gamified fan experiences,

Educational companies like Xylos offer instant feedback and leaderboards to generate even more knowledge acquisition.

StriveCloud will use this investment round for further product development and commercial expansion.

Lead image: StriveCloud. Photo: Sébastiaan Bal.