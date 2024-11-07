Belgian-Swiss startup Predikt raises €750K for AI-driven financial forecasting

Belgian-Swiss financial forecasting startup Predikr has raised €750,000 funding.

Founded earlier this year, Predikt is an AI-driven platform that helps CFOs and finance teams of large companies and multinationals improve their financial forecasts.

Spun out of R&D at KU Leuven, the platform leverages advanced predictive models, integrating internal financial processes with over 10 million external macroeconomic indicators such as global commodity prices, consumer behaviour and inflation. This enables companies to make accurate forecasts for KPIs such as revenue, costs and profit, anticipate market shifts faster and make better strategic decisions.

According to Nick Vandesype, CEO of Predikt, corporate finance departments, especially in the consumer products and industrial manufacturing sectors, suffer from complex decision-making processes.

“CFOs are struggling to maintain confidence in their financial forecasts.

Predikt allows companies not only to react to internal data, but also to be better prepared for external shocks.”

Investors include entrepreneurs such as Louis Jonckheere (CEO of Wintercircus, co-founder of Showpad), Joris Van der Gucht (founder of Silverfin), Jorn Vanysacker and Gilles Mattelin (founders Henchman), Matthias Gerooms (co-founder of Lighthouse) and global consulting agency Keyrus.

According to Louis Jonckheere, CEO Wintercircus:

"The early traction with first customers is proof that Predikt is not just capitalising on a trend but truly offers a solution to a crucial problem CFOs are struggling with today. Nick and his team have become experts in predictive analytics through years of experience, so I strongly believe in the future of their solution."

The startup plans to use the funding mainly to develop the platform further and increase usability and marketing locally and abroad.

Lead image: Predikt. Photo: uncredited.