B'ZEOS raises Seed funding for seaweed-based packaging

Barcelona bio-based packaging startup B’ZEOS has closed its seed round.

B'ZEOS offers sustainable, home-compostable, and bio-digestible packaging solutions made from seaweed extracts to combat plastic pollution.

The packaging is fully compatible with existing packaging production lines.

Seaweed’s rapid growth rate, ability to sequester CO2, and lack of dependence on land or fresh water, without releasing microplastics, make it an ideal raw material for sustainable packaging.

The viability and scalability of B’ZEOS’ packaging has been validated in five paid pilots to date, in collaboration with partners such as Nestlé and other industry players.

Faber led the funding with participation from ICIG Ventures, the venture capital unit of International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG).

The strategic collaboration with ICIG, a privately owned industrial group with an interest in biotechnology and novel materials, will enable B’ZEOS to fine tune its products and increase production by leveraging ICIG’s expertise in compounds.

According to Guy Maurice, founder and "SeaEO" of B’ZEOS, the company is not just focused on developing an eco-friendly solution — its providing an industry-ready, scalable alternative for packaging manufacturers globally.

According to Dr Pelin Yilmaz, Investment Director at ICIG Ventures:

“Our partnership with B’ZEOS, complemented by the expertise of our compounding platform, allows us to transition towards fossil-free, compostable packaging. Their industry expertise enables them to understand the sustainability needs and requirements of the packaging sector, creating solutions that are both robust and versatile.”

With the funding, B’ZEOS will expand its technology readiness level.

Lead image: B’ZEOS. Photo: uncredited.