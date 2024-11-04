Faber launches €60M deeptech fund for Iberian startups

Faber has launched its newest fund, Faber Tech III, at €31M. The fund is anchored by the European Investment Fund (EIF) and received major contributions from the NATO Innovation Fund and Caixa Capital, as well as repeat participation by Portuguese family offices. Its target size is €60M.

Faber’s portfolio so far includes Sword Health, Smartex, Mitiga, Luminate Medical, Unbabel and Microharvest, among others.

The fund aims to power pre-seed and seed-stage startups in applied Science & digital transformation, including in vertical AI & AI governance, robotics, computational bio & chemistry, data infrastructure and novel computation, with a core regional focus on Iberia/Southern Europe

It will be invested selectively in the rest of Europe with occasional satellite investments outside Europe. Faber’s initial investments through the new fund span photonic chips, analog chip design and synthetic biology.

Alexandre Barbosa, Managing Partner at Faber, remarked: “The launch of Faber Tech III represents an ongoing commitment to seeding the future by supporting the next generation of science-driven and resilient founders in Europe. Faber's unique specialist and entrepreneurial approach together with our thesis-driven group of LPs positions us as the “partner of choice for seed deep tech” in Southern Europe.”

Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the EIF, commented: “As our economies and societies navigate the digital transition, it’s important that bright entrepreneurs working on the next generation of digital tools have the backing they need.

"This is why we are very glad to be partnering with Faber again, confident in their ability to seek out and support tomorrow’s deep tech champions at the earliest stages, driving the digital transformation and European competitiveness alike.”