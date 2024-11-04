Last week recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1B

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
The top three industries that raised the most were marketing (€471 million), transportation (€115.4 million) and healthtech (€106.2 million). Regionally, companies from 🇹🇷 Türkiye secured €472.8 million, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€135.2 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€111.1 million).
As a paying subscriber, you're privy to our monthly reports that break down the essential deals, actions, and players across the European tech ecosystem. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.
Funding deals by amount
- TÜRKİYE: Martech unicorn Insider raises $500M Series E
- GERMANY: Blacklane gets €60M investment
- SWEDEN: Sana raises $55M in funding
- SPAIN: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics raises $50M in Series B funding
- FRANCE: Beyond Aero raises $44M to electrify aviation
- FRANCE: Filigran bags $35M Series B to boost global expansion and product innovation
- GERMANY: Aignostics raises $34M in Series B funding
- NORWAY: eSmart System secures €30M from TiLT Capital
- SPAIN: Tebrio raises €30M
- SWEDEN: Mine Storage wins €22M EU grant
- SWEDEN: Flower tops up Series A round by €20M
- SWEDEN: EvoluteIQ raises €18.5M in equity and debt funding
- PORTUGAL: Infraspeak raises €18M for facilities management platform
- FRANCE: Hubcycle raises €15M
- UK: Healthtech SaaS Semble raises $15M Series B
- SPAIN: Busup receives €13M in funding
- TÜRKİYE: Bitcoin rollup startup Citrea raises $14M
- UK: Kuberno closes £9.5M Series A co-led By Barclays and Nasdaq Ventures
- ESTONIA: Modash raises $12M in Series A funding
- UK: FYLD secures $10M from NatWest for infrastructure data management
- GERMANY: Paretos secures €8.5M Series A
- GERMANY: Vara raises $8.9M for its AI-powered mammogram screening platform
- DENMARK: Kanpla raises €8M Series A for catering software
- UK: iGent AI emerges from stealth with £6.3M for engineering AI
- GERMANY: Extantia Capital, Get Fund, neosfer, Caesar Ventures and Realyze Ventures are investing €7M in Vamo
- BELGIUM: Swoove Studios closes €6.9M seed round following US launch
- UK: Definition Health raises £5.75M in pre-seed funding
- FRANCE: Vaxinano raises €6M in funding
- UK: Nick Candy-backed VibePay scoops £5M and pinches Klarna executive
- UK: Diffblue raises $6.3M in funding
- SPAIN: HACK A BOSS closes a €5.5M funding round
- GERMANY: Pact, Seed X, Material Ventures, Nextblue, Robin Capital and Exxeta Ventures are investing €4.7M in UnitPlus
- GERMANY: GlassFlow raises $4.8M to empower Python developers in data processing
- UK: Scalpel AI raises $4.8M for surgical logistics platform
- UK: Auquan raises additional $4.5M in seed funding
- UK: OpenOrigins raises $4.5M in funding
- LATVIA: Origin secures €4M for battlefield-tested algorithmic weapons systems
- GERMANY: Emidat raises €4M to help companies manage their carbon footprint
- GERMANY: Nuuron raises €3.5M in seed financing
- UK: Springpod receives £1.9M investment from American Student Assistance
- BELGIUM: Revo Foods & Paleo score new funding for imitation vegan salmon
- GERMANY: The private investor network Companisto is investing €1.6M in Govecs
- NETHERLANDS: ANTENNEX secures €1.5M funding
- ITALY: Sustainability startup Tau Group raises €1.5M in funding
- ITALY: Foodtech, Nuvola Zero raises €1.4M
- UK: CybaVerse secures €1.3M funding
- POLAND: Foodsi extends seed by €1.2M to combat food waste
- BELGIUM: Wobby raises $1.2M seed for the fight against misinformation
- GERMANY: Pwc partner Konstantinos Dagianis and his network are investing €1M in Alphalink
- UK: Bendi raises $1.04M to secure supply chain risk management
- UK: Birl secures £500,000 to transform resale in fashion and sports
- GERMANY: GIFTD raises €535,000 to turn unsold brand stock into exclusive marketing giveaway
- UK: Passionfruit secures €350,000 from UNIIQ
- GERMANY: StromNow receives €250,000 investment
- SWITZERLAND: Packaging startup Sentinus secures €160,000
- DENMARK: Peakout received investment from Seed Capital
- UK: Libraro holds first close of seed funding
- SWEDEN: Detectify receives majority investment from Insight Partners
- UK: Octopus Ventures funds 'transformational' Vyntelligence GenAI
- UK: LMF Energy Services receives investment from Soho Square Capital
- UK: PebblePad receives investment from NorthEdge
- NETHERLANDS: Arceon bags funding from Tenzing Alpha
- UK: Beamery receives debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking
- SWEDEN: Maya Jama joins Swedish plant milk company Sproud as investor and co-owner
Exits and M&A activity
- GERMANY: Brand Engagement Network acquires Munich media company Cataneo for $19.5 million
- UK: Rover acquires Cat In A Flat, a perfect match for pet parents
- TÜRKİYE: Sipay acquires Hesapkurdu and Koalay from BHL Holdings UK
- UK: Simpro Group buys BigChange
- UK: Synechron acquires Cloobees
- FRANCE: Moment acquires Airfree to help e-commerce take flight on planes
- UK: The Berlin-based company Lucanet is taking over the English company Causal
- GERMANY: The insurer Allianz is taking over the online insurer Friday
- TÜRKİYE: Prosevkiyat and Proemtia, two companies of İş Bankası, are merging
