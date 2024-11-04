Last week recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1B

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

The top three industries that raised the most were marketing (€471 million), transportation (€115.4 million) and healthtech (€106.2 million). Regionally, companies from 🇹🇷 Türkiye secured €472.8 million, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€135.2 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€111.1 million).

Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Funding deals by amount

TÜRKİYE: Martech unicorn Insider raises $500M Series E

GERMANY: Blacklane gets €60M investment

SWEDEN: Sana raises $55M in funding

SPAIN: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics raises $50M in Series B funding

FRANCE: Beyond Aero raises $44M to electrify aviation

FRANCE: Filigran bags $35M Series B to boost global expansion and product innovation

GERMANY: Aignostics raises $34M in Series B funding

NORWAY: eSmart System secures €30M from TiLT Capital

SPAIN: Tebrio raises €30M

SWEDEN: Mine Storage wins €22M EU grant

SWEDEN: Flower tops up Series A round by €20M

SWEDEN: EvoluteIQ raises €18.5M in equity and debt funding

PORTUGAL: Infraspeak raises €18M for facilities management platform

FRANCE: Hubcycle raises €15M

UK: Healthtech SaaS Semble raises $15M Series B

SPAIN: Busup receives €13M in funding

TÜRKİYE: Bitcoin rollup startup Citrea raises $14M

UK: Kuberno closes £9.5M Series A co-led By Barclays and Nasdaq Ventures

ESTONIA: Modash raises $12M in Series A funding

UK: FYLD secures $10M from NatWest for infrastructure data management

GERMANY: Paretos secures €8.5M Series A

GERMANY: Vara raises $8.9M for its AI-powered mammogram screening platform

DENMARK: Kanpla raises €8M Series A for catering software

UK: iGent AI emerges from stealth with £6.3M for engineering AI

GERMANY: Extantia Capital, Get Fund, neosfer, Caesar Ventures and Realyze Ventures are investing €7M in Vamo

BELGIUM: Swoove Studios closes €6.9M seed round following US launch

UK: Definition Health raises £5.75M in pre-seed funding

FRANCE: Vaxinano raises €6M in funding

UK: Nick Candy-backed VibePay scoops £5M and pinches Klarna executive

UK: Diffblue raises $6.3M in funding

SPAIN: HACK A BOSS closes a €5.5M funding round

GERMANY: Pact, Seed X, Material Ventures, Nextblue, Robin Capital and Exxeta Ventures are investing €4.7M in UnitPlus

GERMANY: GlassFlow raises $4.8M to empower Python developers in data processing

UK: Scalpel AI raises $4.8M for surgical logistics platform

UK: Auquan raises additional $4.5M in seed funding

UK: OpenOrigins raises $4.5M in funding

LATVIA: Origin secures €4M for battlefield-tested algorithmic weapons systems

GERMANY: Emidat raises €4M to help companies manage their carbon footprint

GERMANY: Nuuron raises €3.5M in seed financing

UK: Springpod receives £1.9M investment from American Student Assistance

BELGIUM: Revo Foods & Paleo score new funding for imitation vegan salmon

GERMANY: The private investor network Companisto is investing €1.6M in Govecs

NETHERLANDS: ANTENNEX secures €1.5M funding

ITALY: Sustainability startup Tau Group raises €1.5M in funding

ITALY: Foodtech, Nuvola Zero raises €1.4M

UK: CybaVerse secures €1.3M funding

POLAND: Foodsi extends seed by €1.2M to combat food waste

BELGIUM: Wobby raises $1.2M seed for the fight against misinformation

GERMANY: Pwc partner Konstantinos Dagianis and his network are investing €1M in Alphalink

UK: Bendi raises $1.04M to secure supply chain risk management

UK: Birl secures £500,000 to transform resale in fashion and sports

GERMANY: GIFTD raises €535,000 to turn unsold brand stock into exclusive marketing giveaway

UK: Passionfruit secures €350,000 from UNIIQ

GERMANY: StromNow receives €250,000 investment

SWITZERLAND: Packaging startup Sentinus secures €160,000

DENMARK: Peakout received investment from Seed Capital

UK: Libraro holds first close of seed funding

SWEDEN: Detectify receives majority investment from Insight Partners

UK: Octopus Ventures funds 'transformational' Vyntelligence GenAI

UK: LMF Energy Services receives investment from Soho Square Capital

UK: PebblePad receives investment from NorthEdge

NETHERLANDS: Arceon bags funding from Tenzing Alpha

UK: Beamery receives debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking

SWEDEN: Maya Jama joins Swedish plant milk company Sproud as investor and co-owner

Exits and M&A activity